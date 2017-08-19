All Blacks 54 Wallabies 34

A strange week in Sydney has been followed by a strange test, one in which the All Blacks had all but sewn up at halftime only to see the Wallabies score four unanswered tries to give them something approaching a scare.

The first-half performance by the All Blacks was what they desperately needed in order to change the narrative after a bizarre week off the field thanks to the Aaron Smith and Jerome Kaino revelations, but while they were almost completely dominant before the break, afterwards it was a different matter entirely.

The Wallabies' fourth try - to Israel Folau - looked deeply suspicious. The All Blacks will believe either a forward pass from Bernard Foley or Folau's touching the ball in an offside position should have ruled it out, but referee Wayne Barnes allowed it and the home side had what they desperately needed - hope. Hope not for a victory in this match but hope nevertheless.

A proper thrashing would have been a disaster for them, but they may just have redeemed themselves here, strange as it may sound with the All Blacks running up more than 50 points in a 54-34 victory.

The hosts, teetering following their Super Rugby shambles this year and a governing body in disarray, were in a desperate state at halftime when they trudged off 40-6 down.

The All Blacks, relishing the dry ground and fine conditions here after a wintry slog in June and July at home against the British and Irish Lions, had too many threats, too many ideas and too much desire.

Significantly, they had too much pace as well, with Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie and Ben Smith causing them fits. Wallabies assistant coach Mick Byrne, with the All Blacks for 11 years, predicted a frenetic match in terms of ball movement and it was, with either the All Blacks or the Wallabies in ascendancy. It was one of those matches.

It was difficult to pick the best try in a match which initially ran like an All Blacks' highlights reel, but Ben Smith's in the second half following Liam Squire's destructive run and Aaron Smith's inside pass must have been up there.

That try took the All Blacks to their highest score against Australia, beating the 50-21 they put on the Wallabies in this city in 2003, but Cheika's side weren't ready to give up and in showing their fighting spirit they may have just breathed a little life back into the Bledisloe Cup.

Squire, running with freedom on the sidelines alongside skipper Kieran Read, should have the inside running over Kaino next weekend and his try - the All Blacks' first of eight - was a beauty. Fullback McKenzie, in his third test, should feel pretty satisfied too.

After a week in which Spygate failed to reach a resolution and which has probably brought rugby relations between the two nations to a new low, there was ill feeling between the two sides, with Bernard Foley having a running battle with Sonny Bill Williams. And there will be bruises for both too.

Prop Wyatt Crockett went off with concussion - no head injury assessment required - and he must be a doubt for the return match next weekend.

The All Blacks, with a six wins in a row over their close rivals now, have one hand on the Bledisloe. After this week, who knows what next week will bring?