By Kate Rowan

World Rugby have reaffirmed their support for the Women's Rugby World Cup with their general manager for the women's game Katie Sadleir speaking of the detailed review process that will take place upon the tournament's conclusion.

United States head coach Pete Steinberg accused the global governing body of discrimination towards the Women's Rugby World Cup.

This is something World Rugby strongly refutes as they and the tournament's host union, the Irish Rugby Football Union, are investing almost 7 million in the tournament, and World Rugby is investing an additional 13.5 million into the women's game for the 2015-19 cycle.

Steinberg, who has coached the American women successfully to the semifinals of the tournament for the first time since 1998, was critical that the governing body paid for two extra players and six extra staff for the men compared with 28 players and six afforded to the women.

A World Rugby spokesperson said: "The USA coach's remark that women are being discriminated against is entirely false.

"The model that is operational at Women's RWC 2017 is the same one that is employed at elite men's competitions, including Under-20 Championship, Nations Cup, Tbilisi Cup, the Americas Pacific Challenge and others. It is also the format that was approved by all participating teams, including USA, long in advance.

"As Mr Steinberg knows, there will be a full review of Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 after the tournament has concluded and all views will be taken into account when considering how we continue to develop this tournament and build on recent success."

Sadleir was keen to talk about the importance of the review process that will take place after the tournament's conclusion, pointing out that a reassessment of the tournament structure, currently where the competition progresses directly from the pool stages to the semifinals, will be one area up for discussion.

"I know World Rugby are very diligent about asking for opinions back from both players, coaches and unions about how we can improve competitions and what are the lessons learnt.

"That sort of feeds into a new plan from World Rugby's perspective about what we are doing in terms of developing the woman's game.

"One of the areas we are looking at is what is the competition structure that is going to make the most of performance, going forward.

"All these things are going to go into consideration post World Cup, in how do we over the next eight years, over the period of this plan look to close this gap."

Black Ferns boss Glenn Moore says his side's game plan worked to perfection in their 48-5 demolition of Canada, securing a spot in the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Moore's side ran in eight tries to one in Dublin on Thursday (local time), successfully luring Canada's outside backs into the middle of the field through forward power plays.

In an eventful display, tighthead prop Aldora Itunu bagged a hat-trick and a yellow card, while Eloise Blackwell was also sin-binned.

Yet the side's 20-minute stint with 14 players mattered little as they stormed into the semifinals, where they will face the US.

They had earlier beaten Hong Kong 121-0 and Wales 44-12, ensuring they qualify from pool play with three bonus-point wins.