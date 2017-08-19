Kris Shannon gives his takes on the best and the worst from the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies.
All Blacks
15. Damian McKenzie - 8
First run went backwards but played a big part in both his side's first two tries. A menace throughout in open play.
14. Ben Smith - 7
Always made the right decision and excelled in the air. An invaluable role to the man wearing his regular jersey.
13. Ryan Crotty - 9
Enterprising in the carry, having a hand in several tries and soon rewarded with his own. Took an early, well-earned rest.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 8
One big midfield bust and the odd offload, proving far too big and strong for his try. A classy return to action.
11. Rieko Ioane - 9
Outfoxed Folau for his first try and showed his wheels for the second, proving even better in setting up McKenzie.
10. Beauden Barrett - 8
A couple of early errors but made up for it on the fourth and fifth tries. Canny cross-kick inside his own 22 a highlight.
9. Aaron Smith - 8
Brilliant pass for Crotty's try on halftime, capping a fine 40 minutes. Another given an early breather to end an eventful week.
8. Kieran Read - 7
Good offload for opening try and a huge hit on Beale, marking an excellent defensive effort. A lineout weapon.
7. Sam Cane - 7
Flawless as always on defence, providing the substance to unlock his team-mates' style.
6. Liam Squire - 8
Showed plenty of pace to open his team's account and proved it wasn't an anomaly setting up Ben Smith's try. Jerome who?
5. Sam Whitelock - 6
Performed the core duties with aplomb but well and truly outshone by his locking partner. Subbed with 20 to play.
4. Brodie Retallick - 9
A jaw-dropping first half. Typically adept with ball in hand and typically influential when without. Played with real purpose.
3. Owen Franks - 5
Found guilty of scrum offences in opening quarter, then made another mistake before early substitution.
2. Codie Taylor - 6
Did nothing wrong but one of the few wearing black to not feature prominently with ball in hand.
1. Joe Moody - 8
An impressive and incongruous dummy-and-step set up a try. The exclamation mark to a dynamic display.
Reserves:
16. Nathan Harris - N/A
17. Wyatt Crockett - N/A
18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 6
19. Luke Romano - 6
20. Ardie Savea - 6
21. TJ Perenara - 7
22. Lima Sopoaga - N/A
23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7
Australia
15. Israel Folau - 7
Looked dangerous on every touch but a defensive misread cost a try. Eventually found his own way over the line.
14. Henry Speight - 6
Proved elusive down the right flank and bruising up the middle, but marred by playing matador on defence.
13. Samu Kerevi - 5
Missed four first-half tackles as the All Blacks' attack decided the result, negating any impact on attack.
12. Kurtley Beale - 6
Breakdown with Foley led directly to All Blacks' third, eventually accounted for the error to score Australia's third.
11. Curtis Rona - 5
A debut try but little else to shout about. Perhaps the worst tackler of a rather bad bunch.
10. Bernard Foley - 6
Kicked his goals but ineffective otherwise. Must gaze with envy at his opposite's skillset and impact.
9. Will Genia - 6
Shifted the ball quickly to spark his side's initial attacks, substituted early as Australia turned around the match.
8. Sean McMahon - 7
The most effective Australian forward when in possession, cracking the half-ton on run metres.
7. Michael Hooper - 4
His infringement led to the first try, setting the tone for an ill-disciplined display. Missed too many tackles.
6. Ned Hanigan - 6
One of the few Wallabies to tackle well but relatively ineffective at the breakdown.
5. Adam Coleman - 7
Made hard metres, decent in the lineout and lasted the distance. Walked away less wounded than he looks.
4. Rory Arnold - 5
Seemed like he was playing a different sport when compared with his opposite number.
3. Allan Alaalatoa - 6
Easily boasted the most As and Ls on the teamsheet. Little else to report.
2. Stephen Moore - 3
Dragged at halftime after an effort that would be kind to describe as anonymous.
1. Scott Sio - 7
More than held his own at scrum time and denied a try only by some desperate defence.
Reserves:
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 6
17. Tom Robertson - N/A
18. Sekope Kepu - 5
19. Rob Simmons - 7
20. Sean McMahon - 6
21. Nick Phipps - 6
22. Reece Hodge - N/A
23. Tevita Kuridrani - 8