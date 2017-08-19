Kris Shannon gives his takes on the best and the worst from the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies.

All Blacks

15. Damian McKenzie - 8

First run went backwards but played a big part in both his side's first two tries. A menace throughout in open play.

14. Ben Smith - 7

Always made the right decision and excelled in the air. An invaluable role to the man wearing his regular jersey.

13. Ryan Crotty - 9

Enterprising in the carry, having a hand in several tries and soon rewarded with his own. Took an early, well-earned rest.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 8

One big midfield bust and the odd offload, proving far too big and strong for his try. A classy return to action.

11. Rieko Ioane - 9

Outfoxed Folau for his first try and showed his wheels for the second, proving even better in setting up McKenzie.

10. Beauden Barrett - 8

A couple of early errors but made up for it on the fourth and fifth tries. Canny cross-kick inside his own 22 a highlight.

9. Aaron Smith - 8

Brilliant pass for Crotty's try on halftime, capping a fine 40 minutes. Another given an early breather to end an eventful week.

8. Kieran Read - 7

Good offload for opening try and a huge hit on Beale, marking an excellent defensive effort. A lineout weapon.

7. Sam Cane - 7

Flawless as always on defence, providing the substance to unlock his team-mates' style.

6. Liam Squire - 8

Showed plenty of pace to open his team's account and proved it wasn't an anomaly setting up Ben Smith's try. Jerome who?

5. Sam Whitelock - 6

Performed the core duties with aplomb but well and truly outshone by his locking partner. Subbed with 20 to play.

4. Brodie Retallick - 9

A jaw-dropping first half. Typically adept with ball in hand and typically influential when without. Played with real purpose.

3. Owen Franks - 5

Found guilty of scrum offences in opening quarter, then made another mistake before early substitution.

2. Codie Taylor - 6

Did nothing wrong but one of the few wearing black to not feature prominently with ball in hand.

1. Joe Moody - 8

An impressive and incongruous dummy-and-step set up a try. The exclamation mark to a dynamic display.

Reserves:

16. Nathan Harris - N/A

17. Wyatt Crockett - N/A

18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 6

19. Luke Romano - 6

20. Ardie Savea - 6

21. TJ Perenara - 7

22. Lima Sopoaga - N/A

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Australia

15. Israel Folau - 7

Looked dangerous on every touch but a defensive misread cost a try. Eventually found his own way over the line.

14. Henry Speight - 6

Proved elusive down the right flank and bruising up the middle, but marred by playing matador on defence.

13. Samu Kerevi - 5

Missed four first-half tackles as the All Blacks' attack decided the result, negating any impact on attack.

12. Kurtley Beale - 6

Breakdown with Foley led directly to All Blacks' third, eventually accounted for the error to score Australia's third.

11. Curtis Rona - 5

A debut try but little else to shout about. Perhaps the worst tackler of a rather bad bunch.

10. Bernard Foley - 6

Kicked his goals but ineffective otherwise. Must gaze with envy at his opposite's skillset and impact.

9. Will Genia - 6

Shifted the ball quickly to spark his side's initial attacks, substituted early as Australia turned around the match.

8. Sean McMahon - 7

The most effective Australian forward when in possession, cracking the half-ton on run metres.

7. Michael Hooper - 4

His infringement led to the first try, setting the tone for an ill-disciplined display. Missed too many tackles.

6. Ned Hanigan - 6

One of the few Wallabies to tackle well but relatively ineffective at the breakdown.

5. Adam Coleman - 7

Made hard metres, decent in the lineout and lasted the distance. Walked away less wounded than he looks.

4. Rory Arnold - 5

Seemed like he was playing a different sport when compared with his opposite number.

3. Allan Alaalatoa - 6

Easily boasted the most As and Ls on the teamsheet. Little else to report.

2. Stephen Moore - 3

Dragged at halftime after an effort that would be kind to describe as anonymous.

1. Scott Sio - 7

More than held his own at scrum time and denied a try only by some desperate defence.

Reserves:

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 6

17. Tom Robertson - N/A

18. Sekope Kepu - 5

19. Rob Simmons - 7

20. Sean McMahon - 6

21. Nick Phipps - 6

22. Reece Hodge - N/A

23. Tevita Kuridrani - 8