Follow live updates of the first Bledisloe Cup clash of 2017 between the All Blacks and the Wallabies from ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Since the Bledisloe Cup was first contested back in 1932, the All Blacks have won 40 of the 56 opening clashes against the Wallabies.

Last year, the Wallabies did little to knock the All Blacks off their perch as the more dominant side of the two, losing the Bledisloe Cup series 3-0 following a 42-8 thrashing in Sydney, a 29-9 loss in Wellington, and a 37-10 defeat in Auckland.

The Wallabies' aggregate score of 27 points was the lowest total score any Australian side has posted in a three-match Bledisloe Cup series since 1972.

Their prospects of claiming a rare victory over the All Blacks since 2015 further diminished in the June test window earlier this year.

Two lacklustre performances against Fiji and Italy in Melbourne and Brisbane were compounded by a demoralising 24-19 loss to Scotland in Sydney, just their tenth loss to the Scots in their 90-year history.

In addition to the Wallabies' sub-par performances over the past year is the disappointing results posted by Australia's Super Rugby clubs this season, who went 26 matches without victory against Kiwi sides in 2017.