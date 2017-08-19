No matter what you think of the Aaron Smith sex-in-a-loo business (and there is dodginess everywhere), you know the incident has had a good airing when the spelling is more shocking than the morality.

Even accepting text is its own language, often bearing little resemblance to English, the series of alleged Facebook messages between Smith and his disabled-toilet companion came up with some curious phraseology, rivalling Donald Trump's "covfefe" and likely to survive long after the chain has been pulled on this incident.

Like "sawn afterdavid".

It's hard to imagine what the woman involved thought when that term arrived on her phone. A "sworn affidavit" is quite different from a mystifying phrase that might cause you to think some bloke called David was going to get his after sawn.

Advertisement

Whatever an after is ...

Smith may also go down in New Zealand vernacular history for inventing the term "good luck drive".

The published messages show him asking his texting companion for a "good luck drive tonight" and to pick him up in the park over the road from his house.

Most of us think a good luck drive is (a) when you don't strike an Auckland traffic jam, (b) when you roar past the cop with the speed gun, but he is busy texting and (c) when your wife doesn't contest your chosen route as much slower than the way she would have gone.

Now "a good luck drive" could enter Kiwi folklore as a pastime that has little to do with driving.

Smith - and it hasn't been denied by anyone yet that these messages emanated from him - also said in one exchange: "I more said we're intermite but no sex ok!!!!!".

Termites are insects closely related to cockroaches, found on every continent except Antarctica - a fact some women would say also pertains to men.

Termites build large mounds as nests, some well over 8-9 metres tall.

Being "intermite" could be taken to mean that the diminutive Smith would gladly have sheltered in a termite mound if it meant all the fuss over being "intimate" in a disabled loo would be flushed away.

Some, maybe even many, people can't throw stones from the glass houses of their own infidelity and few can stand yet another debate about All Blacks being role models, though there is an interesting question mark over who spun what line to who.

The All Blacks went into rush-defence mode, refusing to comment on the story and banning the Daily Mail Australia (which published the exchanges) from a press conference, before New Zealand Rugby announced an independent inquiry.

So we are left with the inexplicable spelling and breathless texting of two people battling the washback of their time in a disabled loo.

Maybe that's the real punishment.

And somewhere in New Zealand, Smith's old English teacher may be holding his or her head in hands.

There are other unintentionally funny excerpts in the texts, including the fact Smith's agent is a man called Alcock. The woman involved said she was being regarded as a "hoe". Does that make Smith a rake? What is it with the garden implements?

Smith is not alone when it comes to sports stars dallying with a woman, not their partner, even before reports in Australian media centred on Jerome Kaino.

In 2012, former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure was outed for carrying on a two-year affair with a model who did not recognise him as an English Premier League player.

For two years, he told her he was a single car salesman called Francois and showered her with gifts.

He even got married - but not to the model - during their affair, and she later said he visited her two or three weeks after the wedding. Toure had a son and daughter by his fiance of nine years when they married.

"Francois" would never let her take his picture, and the truth emerged only when a friend recognised Toure and persuaded the model to look him up on the internet, at which stage she saw him shedding tears of joy at his wedding.

Whoops. You wonder at the mentality of guys who think they can get away with this stuff.

Still, it could have been worse. "Francois" might have wanted a good luck drive in one of the cars he didn't sell. Or he might have wanted a dalliance in a disabled loo, followed by a request for one of those sawn afterdavid thingies ...