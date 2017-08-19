Brand All Blacks has taken a major image hit.

New Zealand Rugby, an organisation once lauded for its status, standards and supreme on-field performance, has been rocked over the last 72 hours by claims of infidelity which have severely damaged the notion that "better people make better All Blacks".

Scandals surrounding All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith and loose forward Jerome Kaino erupted on the eve of the opening Bledisloe Cup in Sydney, overshadowing last night's test.

First there was a cache of private messages published between Smith and the woman who he had sex with at a Christchurch Airport toilet, detailing the extent of their relationship and creating questions about whether he lied to All Blacks management when news of the incident in the airport toilets first broke last year.

An independent lawyer has since been appointed to re-investigate.

Then on Saturday, an Australian newspaper claimed a former Australian model had been having an affair with the married Kaino. The senior All Black was released from the touring squad to return home.

The timing of both reports, coming on the back of the bug-gate hotel spying drama, were curious and no doubt caused major disruption within the All Blacks camp.

But the focus has fallen on the reputation damage to the national rugby body in the public eye.

At this stage, it is important to note that both cases have created moral rather than any legal debates that stretch well beyond rugby and into other realms of society. Marriages do not have a great success rate in the modern world. Many, many people have skeletons of their own.

Every All Black should not be tarred with the same brush, either. This team alone possess devoted family men, the likes of Ben Smith and captain Kieran Read. Those players are likely to be as frustrated as anyone that team-mates have brought about such unwanted scrutiny.

In these situations innocent parties are also often overlooked; the families who are being dragged into the respective sagas and having their private lives played out in the public arena.

But if it was not already, the All Blacks and other high-profile athletes must now fully appreciate that in the age of social media, where camera phones and groupies seemingly lurk around every corner, there is no escaping the spotlight.

The problem New Zealand Rugby has created for itself is by delivering public messaging such as 'better people make better All Blacks' the pedestal is raised and the debate around whether our top sports men and women should be considered role models is again thrust forward.

The All Blacks have worked hard to overhaul culture issues of past eras and educate players about standards expected from them at all times. In these instances, those have clearly not been met.

On this occasion, New Zealand Rugby was at least quick to front, with chief executive Steve Tew issuing a statement.

"We certainly understand that our game and our players are under public scrutiny and these latest stories are concerning," Tew said.

He said it was "clear that this is really hurting rugby, all the people concerned, our fans and supporters. We take these issues very seriously, and are also mindful that these issues affect people with families and loved ones."

New Zealand Rugby has a large group of high powered global sponsors. For now it remains unclear what, if any, reaction or ramifications these incidents will have on their collective support.

What is immediately clear is the 'Respect and Responsibility' review, understood to be presented to the board last Thursday, now takes on greater significance.

The Herald on Sunday understands a hard-hitting 160-page document has been complied after a wide-ranging independent look at the culture of rugby.

The process included public submissions and featured a panel, headed by New Zealand Law Society president and employment lawyer Kathryn Beck and including Olympic canoeist Lisa Carrington, former All Black doctor Deb Robinson and former All Blacks Keven Mealamu and Michael Jones. They will want the review to have integrity.

It is understood the review covers everything from the relationship with alcohol to effective relationships, sexism, racism, attitudes to women, bullying and diversity.

The importance of real change being made in these areas has now been hastened.

"At a time when we are grappling with our cultural reputation, the Respect and Responsibility Review, which is currently under way, is even more important," Tew said yesterday.

The report is due to be made public next month.