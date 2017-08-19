New Zealand's top players may be struggling to learn from off field mistakes but at least the administration of the sport has shown in the last week that it has taken on board the need to react to scandals quickly, decisively and boldly.

Within hours of the Aaron Smith saga erupting again this week, New Zealand Rugby had a statement out that they were re-opening the investigation and doing so with an independent lawyer at the helm.

Within hours of Jerome Kaino boarding a flight home after a story appeared in the Australian media claiming he had an extra marital affair, NZR was again quick to condemn the behaviour and point out that while it was a personal matter, the impact to the reputational damage to the All Blacks and the sport would be significant.

Compare this with last year when the same body took five days to report the discovery of a listening device in their team hotel to the New South Wales Police.

Much worse was the ineffective response to what seemed like the never ending Chiefs stripper scandal and then there were concerns about how long it took NZR to get a handle on the issue involving Wellington player Losi Filipo who was discharged without conviction in an assault case that involved two women.

It was a horrible year for NZR and rugby in general as these various scandals and the ineffective handling of them, opened the game to accusations it was nurturing a misogynistic culture and failing to embrace any kind of diversity.

It was a particularly difficult year for chief executive Steve Tew, who became the target of the public and media ire at the continued botched handling of the various scandals.

He reached the end of 2016 acutely aware of his need, as the head of the organisation, to be delivering more powerful statements of condemnation and more decisive action plans to discipline those individuals who fail to uphold the expected standards of morality and conduct.

As much as anything, what Tew learned the hard way is that all roads lead back to him in the sense that both the public and media have an expectation that he should take responsibility to deal with all matters rugby almost regardless of whom they involve.

The other significant lesson NZR had to absorb is that if nothing else, they need to at least be seen to be taking matters involving off field conduct ultra seriously.

And it's that lesson especially which has driven much of the governing body's response this last week.

When the statement was released on Thursday that the Smith investigation was being re-opened, NZR probably felt another probe would be unlikely to find much, if any new evidence that would be a concern to them.

But still, they knew it was better to be sure on that front and to hand responsibility for that process to a genuinely independent person.

That was one of the mistakes they made with the Chiefs investigation last year - it wasn't deemed to have been conducted by an independent source and therefore the findings were easy to shoot down and dismiss as credible.

And if the investigation was initially re-opened more for appearances sake, that will no longer be the case given the information that has come to light in the Herald, with allegations that Smith was involved with another woman after he was disciplined for his infamous toilet tryst in Christchurch.

Again, while the situation with Kaino - a high profile, senior leader within the All Blacks - is not one that is enhancing of the standing or reputation of the national team, NZR has at least shut the door on the organisation being open to accusations it hasn't taken the matter seriously.

Kaino's alleged conduct, while lacking in personal value, wouldn't, if it is true, constitute a breach of either team protocol and certainly doesn't come under any scrutiny as an employment issue.

NZR, could, therefore, have ignored the matter entirely on the basis that what Kaino does in his private life in his private time is his business.

But the lessons of last year have been learned and such a stance would have been naive. Kaino asking to come home on the morning of a major test is clearly a major story and everyone knows why he has asked to do that.

The reputational damage to the All Blacks brand - particularity given the situation with Smith - will be compounded and NZR has learned that saying nothing is not an option.

Instead, a strong statement was issued by Tew that doesn't suggest the game is not without its problems, but it does at least provide some reassurance that the people asked to deal with these issues, are trying to do so.

"We certainly understand that our game and our players are under public scrutiny and these latest stories are concerning," said Tew.

"As an employer, we will take some time to assess this. While NZR does not wish to comment on individual behaviour, it is clear that this is really hurting rugby, all the people concerned, our fans and supporters. We take these issues very seriously, and are also mindful that these issues affect people with families and loved ones.

"At a time when we are grappling with our cultural reputation, the Respect and Responsibility Review, which is currently under way, is even more important. The review is being presented to the NZR board this month and we are looking to make that public sometime in September."