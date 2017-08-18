From bug-gate to salacious private messages made public, there has been no shortage of off-field spice prior to the opening Bledisloe. But if we can, just for a moment, drag the conversation from the courtroom and airport toilet to the rugby, expect the All Blacks to bring back the attacking spark in Sydney.

Throughout his tenure Steve Hansen has shown his willingness to make the hard selection calls. Just when you think any man on the street could predict the starting team, Hansen goes and pulls a swifty.

Footage is limited of Hansen's time as a Canterbury midfielder but the sense is that he has thrown far more behind the back passes in coaching than his playing days. This week, that extended to Damian McKenzie at fullback and young rhino Liam Squire over older bull Jerome Kaino. Most were caught off-guard with these calls. Both signal the All Blacks want to up the tempo.

Hansen's All Blacks are at their best when playing structured razzle dazzle. The 'me oh my' magic plays were in short supply against the British and Irish Lions. If the All Blacks have their way, these will return with purpose against the Wallabies.

McKenzie's inclusion has the potential to bring real upside in this regard. At the Chiefs, his role was to link in combination with Aaron Cruden; to pop in and out of first-receiver whenever he wished. In Sydney expect him to perform a similar role with Beauden Barrett.

McKenzie's diminutive height may see him targeted under the high ball but he lacks no courage there. And on attack, he is a natural ball player. Challenging the line, countering from the back or creating space for others, he is a constant threat. That gives the defence something else to ponder and should, in theory, take some of the intense focus away from Barrett's basket of skill.

It's no secret Barrett struggled with his time and space largely compromised during the Lions series. McKenzie's inclusion should allow Barrett more freedom to scan the field; to identify mismatches and chances to exploit space via the boot or hand.

From a size and physicality point of view, the Wallabies seem a good fit to bring McKenzie back into the fold. His test debut against the Pumas in Buenos Aires last year didn't go to plan. He came on with the All Blacks in control but things quickly changed with two second half yellow cards, and he was forced into scramble mode at the back.

Almost 12 months on, he will be better for that experience, and more settled about where he can add value. With Jordie Barrett facing shoulder surgery and Ben Smith soon to take his sabbatical, this is McKenzie's time to step forward.

Combined, the speed Barrett and McKenzie should bring to the All Blacks' attacking game, and this threatens to create major problems for the Wallabies in the wide channels. Here the All Blacks will station Kieran Read, Squire, Codie Taylor and attempt to get their offloading game working to set alight Rieko Ioane and Smith.

Rookie Wallabies wing Curtis Rona, with just 80 minutes of rugby with the Western Force, has a huge task to nail his positional and defensive briefs.

In many respects this test for the All Blacks is about reverting to what they do best. At the set piece; the collisions and the breakdown they should have the edge, even if their bench appears a tad weaker than usual.

After some fumbling efforts against the Lions, the focus has been put squarely on improving skills - the simple catch-pass execution under pressure. At the risk of further inflaming trans-Tasman tensions it must also be said the Wallabies are not the Lions. They don't have nearly the same depth of quality.

Kurtley Beale offers a secondary playmaking option outside Bernard Foley but he does not appear a menacing force capable of leading the same defensive line speed.

Stephen Moore, a great servant of Australian rugby, is no longer the captain and looks a spent force - yet he starts at hooker.

Forget the dire state of Australian rugby. The All Blacks are hurting, hungry, and really have no excuses.