Patrick Tuipulotu may not be the obvious choice to lead Auckland this season but if the responsibility stirs something within his large frame, it could prove an inspired decision.

In a squad featuring veterans Daniel Bowden and Greg Pleasants-Tate, along with the likes of All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa and talented openside Blake Gibson, Auckland coach Nick White had plenty of captaincy candidates.

Given Tuipulotu's last act of note was being dropped by the Blues for turning up late to training before the headline game against the British and Irish Lions, giving him the leadership duty carries an element of surprise.

"He's been good with us," White said. "That's happened before so we're not going to worry about that. He needs to lead so hopefully we don't have any of those issues."

Tuipulotu's tardiness came near the end of a Blues season where he fell behind Auckland locking partner Scott Scrafton and North Harbour's Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, while also sliding down the national pecking order.

Just last year Tuipulotu worked himself into a position as the preferred impact player behind senior All Blacks locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick. Now, he is fifth choice with Crusaders pairing Scott Barrett and Luke Romano forging ahead.

It did not help this year started with the fallout from Tuipulotu failing and then being cleared of doping tests.

White appears confident that is all behind him and feels the captaincy could awaken the beast.

"The boys will follow him because of the way he plays," White said. "That was probably the main reason. There are a couple of other guys that could have done it but it should give Patrick a really good purpose for the year.

"If he's got that drive it might bring a bit more out in him. It's not there to put pressure on him but we want him to lead where he can. We've got other guys in critical positions who have to drive the game. He's just got to play well."

The door is far from closed on Tuipulotu's potential to charge back into the All Blacks.

After 12 tests and contracted through to 2019, the 24-year-old's career is in its infancy.

"I haven't thought about moving overseas or looked at any offers. For now my future is here at home," Tuipulotu said, explaining what the All Blacks have asked him to deliver.

"They want more consistency in terms of game-time and form and I have to agree with them. You can't have a good game one week and not the next. That's the main focus."

Tuipulotu's last captaincy stint came at St Peter's College. When White asked him to assume the Auckland role he discussed it with his parents and, together, they decided this may be exactly the challenge he needs.

"Not much has changed but I have more authority. I won't change too much of what I do. I'll still look to my peers if there's a hard decision to make."

Expect Tuipulotu to be a captain who largely leads through deeds but, when needed, he won't be shy to vocalise his views.

"It certainly wasn't easy at first but the more time I had it became more natural. I don't say a lot but what I do say I think has a lot to count for."

Counties Manuaku v Auckland, Pukekohe, 7.35pm

Teams:

Counties Manukau:

1.Pauliasi Manu, 2.Gafatasi Su'a, 3.Kalolo Tuiloma, 4.Viliame Rarasea, 5.Matiaha Martin, 6.Ronald Raaymakers, 7.Fotu Lokotui, 8.Sam Henwood; 9.Augustine Pulu (c), 10.Baden Kerr, 11.Tim Nanai-Williams, 12.Stephen Donald, 13.Sam Furniss, 14.Nigel Ah Wong, 15.Luteru Laulala. Substitutes: 16.Joe Royal, 17.Sean Bagshaw, 18.Coree Te Whata-Colley, 19.Daymon Leasuasu, 20.Viliami Taulani, 21.Jonathan Taumateine, 22.Orbyn Leger, 23.Kalione Hala.

Auckland:

1.Sam Prattley, 2.Greg Pleasants-Tate, 3.Marcel Renata, 4.Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 5.Scott Scrafton, 6.Samuel Slade, 7.Blake Gibson, 8.Akira Ioane, 9.Jono Hickey, 10.Daniel Bowden, 11.Caleb Clarke, 12.George Moala, 13.Malakai Fekitoa, 14.Vince Aso, 15.Jordan Trainor. Substitutes: 16.Kurt Eklund, 17.Isi Tu'ungafasi, 18.Dexter Fa'amoana, 19.Ben Nee-nee, 20.Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, 21.Lisati Milo-Harris, 22.Otumaka Mausia, 23.TJ Faiane.