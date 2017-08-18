When the All Blacks meet the Wallabies in Sydney it begins to seem the contest is more intense off the field than on it. Last year the apparent bugging of the All Blacks hotel meeting room came to light just before the match, this time the woman who had sex with Aaron Smith in a Christchurch airport toilet has released texts between them that may have him in more trouble.

But none of this should distract attention from the contest on the field tonight. Nor should it be thought the Wallabies will be easy prey for the All Blacks after Australia's dismal results against New Zealand teams in Super Rugby. Australia's best XV will be out to prove they are better than those results.

There is another reason to relish the prospect tonight, the same reason to relish all matches with the Wallabies. Of all international teams, they are the one most likely to play the way the All Blacks want to play - at pace, attacking out wide, using the ball, not kick and chase.

That, rather than any underestimation of the opposition, will be the reason Steve Hansen has picked an adventurous team for this game. With Damien McKenzie and Rieko Ioane starting, Sonny Bill Williams returning and Beauden Barrett due for a blinder, the Sydney crowd could be in for a treat.

The Wallabies play a bright, expansive game because they are always promoting rugby in Australia. Let's hope tonight sees the game at its best.