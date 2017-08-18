The Australian media haven't missed an opportunity to highlight the apparent flaws within the All Black "culture" this week.

Spygate and the Aaron Smith texting scandal have been seized upon as further structural damage in a façade apparently teetering after the recent drawn British and Irish series.

"All Cracks", was how Steve Hansen's team were described by the Daily Telegraph this morning, so a defeat for the visitors would be greeted with a glee here which will felt, and possibly reflected, around the world.

And the reality is the All Blacks need an on-field response following the Lions failure.

They were good in the first test at Eden Park in June, a comfortable victory despite the spin Warren Gatland tried to put on it afterwards, and should have done better in the second test in Wellington despite the Sonny Bill Williams' red card.

Their famed composure deserted them at Westpac Stadium and the expected backlash at Eden Park a week later never eventuated. They again ran out of gas in the final quarter, a period in which the All Blacks have traditionally been dominant over the past few years.

There will be pressure on the Wallabies to be at least competitive at ANZ Stadium after a disastrous six months for Australian rugby because a heavy defeat could do all sorts of damage to a squad used only to defeat against New Zealand teams this Super Rugby season. In their midst are several Force players still reeling from the decision to axe them from the competition.

But Michael Cheika and his men are used to being in this position, and the expectations are so low from even the most ardent Wallabies supporters here that there is probably more pressure on the All Blacks given their experience of another surreal week in Sydney 12 months after the discovery of a listening device in their hotel. Who put it there? We'll probably never know.

The All Blacks will take comfort in the fact that they should be able to squeeze the Wallabies' set piece and smash their runners around the breakdown. The quality and experience in the black pack should give them an advantage here as will the fact that many of their big men, including Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor, showed excellent form in the Super Rugby playoffs.

The litmus test will be on Beauden Barrett and the rest of his backline after a disappointing final two Lions tests for him personally.

The spotlight will be on Barrett, midfielder Sonny Bill Williams and fullback Damian McKenzie - in only his third test - to be accurate and cool under pressure; Williams in his first test back from his ban and question marks still around his tackling technique and McKenzie for his ability to handle the high balls which will inevitably be coming his way.

The All Blacks feel they have dealt with the Aaron Smith toilet liaison drama and the resulting fall-out, but New Zealand Rugby have shown in appointing an independent lawyer to investigate the scandal that it's perhaps not over yet.

Hansen and Co feel too that they have addressed the shortcomings highlighted by the Lions recently. A definitive answer to the second issue will be given at Homebush tomorrow night and only a victory will do.