NZ-born Curtis Rona signalled he'll be staying in Australian rugby next year, after the former NRL codehopper won a surprise call-up to the Wallabies.

Rona will make his test debut in the furnace of a Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks on Saturday night, after replacing injured Western Force team-mate Dane Haylett-Petty in the team.

Though he's played centre for the season with the Force, Rona said moving back to the wing was no cause for panic, given he'd played - and thrived - in the spotlight during his league career.

Rona said the Wallabies selection was a bright spot in a tough few weeks, when the Force learned they were to be axed by the ARU; a move that carried the potential of driving the 25-year-old back to league.

Rona, who also toured England with the NZ Kiwis in 2015, admitted he was contemplating a return to the NRL, but after winning his first Wallabies jersey, the 102kg flyer indicated he'll be staying in the 15-man game.

"Definitely, there is a lot of speculation about me going back to rugby league and everything, but I have left that to my manager," Rona said.

"I am going to see him today and speak about what we're going to do, but I am pretty confident I will be playing for an Australian rugby team."

Ironically, Rona made his comments after Wallabies training at Concord Oval, the home ground of one of the NRL clubs he'd been linked to - the Wests Tigers.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was even snapped in conversation with Ivan Cleary, who has said he'd be interested in recruiting Rona.

Cheika admitted he hadn't planned on blooding Rona so soon, but after an impressive effort in the Wallabies training camps over the last month, his hand was forced.

"Curtis has been picked because he's a high-quality player who, in camp, has shown a lot of enthusiasm, aggression and he's just been hungry to be involved in everything," Cheika said.

"He has played on the big stage before in rugby league and I am sure he'll handle it no problem."

Rona was born in Waitara and moved to Perth when he was eight.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said they'd be looking to pressure any debutants at ANZ Stadium and there's no doubt the Kiwis will look to pepper Rona with kicks.

But 1.92m-tall Rona said he was more than comfortable under the high ball after years of defusing crosskick bombs as a winger in the NRL.

"Definitely, I have done enough to master taking the ball in the air and I am looking forward to that," Rona said.

"I guess they can say whatever they want, but I know for myself what I am capable of doing and I am feeling really confident coming into the game.

"It's actually been an easy transition [to the wing], because I have spent most of my time on the wing in previous years and I am familiar with that role. It's come [back] like second nature."