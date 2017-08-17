Sonny Bill Williams says he is ready to "explode" against the Wallabies on Saturday. The All Blacks coaches would probably settle for a steady game from their big second-five and the re-establishment of a midfield partnership with Ryan Crotty.

The pair, probably the strongest combination in the selectors' eyes, haven't played together since the first test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in June and the All Blacks will be keen to find some consistency in the middle of the park.

Crotty's hamstring strain after half an hour in that victory put him out for the rest of the drawn series and Williams' red card in the second test in Wellington sidelined him until last Saturday when he turned out for Counties B.

In the meantime, Anton Lienert-Brown - on the reserves bench for the test at ANZ Stadium - and Malakai Fekitoa have been used in the centres. Last year Williams, Crotty, Lienert-Brown and Fekitoa, plus George Moala, were involved there.

It's all added up to a revolving door of a midfield since Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith left for France following the 2015 World Cup final and it's time to bed in the consistency to allow combinations to develop as the rustiness of the All Blacks' attacking game against the Lions was a major disappointment.

The key for Williams will be to harness the frustration he has felt since being banned for four matches following his high tackle on Anthony Watson at Westpac Stadium. He said today he wouldn't second-guess himself in terms of his tackling technique but he will have to be a little cautious.

"It was just a misjudgement," Williams said of his hit on Watson. "I got the tackle wrong. I certainly didn't try to shoulder his head on purpose. I tried to be physical but I just stuffed up the tackle.

"I've refreshed," he said of his time away which included a trip to Fiji with his family. "I've seen a bit of footy - I've seen Crotty and the boys do their thing with the Crusaders which I was pretty happy about. But now it's time to gear up for one of the biggest games for us this year.

"Sometimes you can be a little bit too eager and you have to try to keep a lid on things but hopefully I'll explode on Saturday."

In Crotty, Williams should have the ideal calming influence outside him. The Crusaders player, in good nick all season, was devastated to miss the final two Lions tests through injury but once again showed his class when he returned to the Super Rugby playoffs and helped Scott Robertson's side to their eighth title.

While Crotty spent most of his time in the No12 jersey for the Crusaders, allowing rising talent Jack Goodhue to play outside him at centre, he can play either position equally well and brings an organisation on defence which the All Blacks probably haven't had since Conrad Smith.

Against the All Blacks midfield will be Kurtley Beale, who hasn't played since May due to a torn hamstring playing for London club Wasps and whose most recent test was the Wallabies' defeat to the All Blacks in the final of the last World Cup, and Samu Kerevi.

The Wallabies should expect the All Blacks to exert pressure in this area and in Williams and Crotty the visitors have a dynamic duo ready to make up for lost time.