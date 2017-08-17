Several former All Blacks will return to the Mitre 10 Cup this weekend.

In the most notable returnees to the provincial tournament, Malakai Fekitoa will make his long-awaited return to Auckland colours, while fellow former All Black Zac Guilford will also end his Mitre 10 Cup absence.

Fekitoa has been named to start for the blue and whites in their Mitre 10 Cup season opener against Counties Manukau on Saturday night; having not played for Auckland since 2013.

Auckland coach Nick White says Fekitoa really wanted to play for them before joining Toulon. Fellow unwanted All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu and George Moala are also turning out for Auckland this season, with Tuipulotu named captain.

Counties have named Stephen Donald at second-five for the clash in Pukekohe, with Baden Kerr starting at 10. Halfback Augustine Pulu will captain the Steelers.

Also making his return to the Mitre 10 Premiership is Guilford, who will turn out at fullback for Waikato when they take on Taranaki.

The former All Blacks winger has been named at fullback, having previously played for Wairarapa Bush and Hawke's Bay.

Returning midfield back Dwayne Sweeney will captain the Mooloos.