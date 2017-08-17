Code hopper Curtis Rona will make his Wallabies debut after being named in Michael Cheika's side to tackle the All Blacks in Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.

The former North Queensland and Canterbury NRL winger has replaced injured Western Force teammate Dane Haylett-Petty, while Kurtley Beale returns for his first Test since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final loss to New Zealand at Twickenham.

Melbourne Rebels tearaway Sean McMahon has won the contentious No.8 spot ahead of his Super Rugby teammate Lopeti Timani, partnering skipper Michael Hooper and Ned Hanigan in the back row.

Former captain Stephen Moore retains his hooker's role, with Tatafu Polota-Nau named on the bench.

It will be a dream come true for New Zealand-born Rona, but All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the world champions would likely target any Wallabies debutants at ANZ Stadium.

Rona spent just one game on the wing for the Force this season, with the 23-year-old playing at outside centre for the rest of the campaign.

Beale has been named at inside centre for the first time in his 61-Test career and will also start in the midfield alongside 2014 Super Rugby-winning teammate Bernard Foley for the first time at international level.

Wallabies

1. Scott Sio (32 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (120 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (12 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (12 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (3 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (68 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (15 Tests)

9. Will Genia (78 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (45 Tests)

11. Curtis Rona*

12. Kurtley Beale (60 Tests)

13. Samu Kerevi (8 Tests)

14. Henry Speight (12 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (55 Tests)

Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (71 Tests)

17. Tom Robertson (9 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (80 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (71 Tests)

20. Lopeti Timani (7 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (52 Tests)

22. Reece Hodge (13 Tests)

23. Tevita Kuridrani (47 Tests)