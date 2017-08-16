"That's it. We've lost. World Cup gone."

That's the (over) reaction of Radio Sport host Martin Devlin after seeing the All Blacks' starting side to face Australia on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has picked Highlanders loosie Liam Squires over veteran All Black Jerome Kaino while Damian McKenzie will start at fullback.

"There's a real sense of excitement within the group to go out and perform well this weekend," Hansen said after naming the side for the Rugby Championship opener.

"This test will give us a great opportunity to gauge where we are at when it comes to things we have been working on since the Lions tour."

Devlin however has gone into panic mode two years out from the next Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"I don't want to be Mr morbid but you look at this All Blacks team...it's over isn't it? Look at the World Cup in 2019 - we're not going to win it no more," the Devlin Radio Show host said.

"No Jerome [Kaino]. Kieran [Read] is going to be too old. Dane Coles probably won't play because everytime he plays he gets the head bump. Owen Franks' Achilles heel...midfield's muddled. We've got little wee wingers and back three.

"This team is the future, looking glass through the window Alice in Wonderland telling us that when it comes to the World Cup 2019 that we're coming back towards the pack. We couldn't even beat a cobbled together Lions side.

"I haven't been so upset about All Blacks rugby since the last time I got paranoid about All Blacks rugby," Devlin said.

Despite Devlin's pessimism, British bookmaker William Hill has the All Blacks as overwhelming favourites to go back-to-back-to-back in 2019 and record a third straight World Cup title.