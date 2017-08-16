The selection of Damian McKenzie at fullback will instinctively feel to many to be the big surprise in the All Blacks team to play the opening Bledisloe.

But really, the point of interest is no Jerome Kaino at blindside. That's a selection that takes a bit longer to get the head around and one that has perhaps more significance longer term.

McKenzie's inclusion is relatively easy to understand. Ben Smith is going on sabbatical after the Dunedin test next week and Jordie Barrett is out for the season.

So there are seven tests after Dunedin where the All Blacks are going to be without Smith and Barrett and be forced to use either McKenzie or David Havili at fullback.

The logic of playing McKenzie now is that he can be guided through the test by Smith and build a little more experience and confidence ahead of the back half of the Rugby Championship.

He's also brave and competent under the high ball, brings back-up goal-kicking and to be fair to him, too, he has been in compelling form.

There's also the fact that Israel Dagg had a big workload through the Lions series and then with the Crusaders through the playoffs, so shifting Smith to the wing means the All Blacks can have two men in their back three who are kick and chase players with one power wing in Rieko Ioane.

But why no Kaino is harder to stack up. He definitely hasn't been overworked in recent weeks.

He had a hit out in the Game of Three Halves on Friday, which was his first game since the Blues were humiliated by the Sunwolves in mid July.

Kaino is short of football and desperate for more having proven over the years that he responds well to a heavy workload.

His non-inclusion, therefore, hints at a few things. The first is that the coaches are maybe a little concerned about his discipline and tackling technique in this zero tolerance world around striking the head.

Kaino was yellow carded in the third test against the Lions and again for the Blues in Tokyo and admitted to the Herald on Tuesday that he's accepted the need to change his tackle height.

The selectors may also have questioned whether they got enough out of Kaino during the series. He made a number of dominant tackles and carried with his usual aggression and effectiveness.

But did he do it enough? Did he impose himself for long enough periods and bring the consistency of energy that the All Blacks have every right to expect from their blindside.

Maybe the coaching panel came out of the Lions series review undecided about Kaino's overall contribution but feel that it wouldn't do any harm for the veteran to be in the stands in Sydney, as a means to ask himself - or confirm in his own mind - how strong his desire is to still be an All Black.

The sight of Liam Squire wearing that No 6 jersey may trigger something carnal within Kaino - reconnect him with his inner beast.

This week is certainly a big moment in Kaino's illustrious career. He won't enjoy not playing, he won't enjoy feeling that the coaches have started to look at their other options at blindside.

At 34, he knows he doesn't have a huge amount of time left and that the coaches have to be preparing for the future. But he probably didn't feel that process was going to begin this week.

All Blacks team to play Australia at ANZ Stadium on Saturday (caps in brackets):



1. Joe Moody (28)

2. Codie Taylor (19)

3. Owen Franks (94)

4. Brodie Retallick (64)

5. Samuel Whitelock (88)

6. Liam Squire (9)

7. Sam Cane (44)

8. Kieran Read (100) - captain

9. Aaron Smith (62)

10. Beauden Barrett (53)

11. Rieko Ioane (5)

12. Sonny Bill Williams (36)

13. Ryan Crotty (27)

14. Ben Smith (62)

15. Damian McKenzie (2)

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris (8), 17. Wyatt Crockett (62), 18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (4), 19. Luke Romano (26), 20. Ardie Savea (16), 21. TJ Perenara (33), 22. Lima Sopoaga (7), 23. Anton Lienert-Brown (13)