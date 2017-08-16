Damian McKenzie will play in the biggest test of his career when he starts at fullback against Australia on Saturday.

The selection of the little 22-year-old in the No15 jersey is one of two intriguing decisions by Steve Hansen and his assistants. The other is the selection of Liam Squire at blindside flanker ahead of Jerome Kaino.

While McKenzie's presence at the back allows Ben Smith to play on the right wing and therefore lets the selectors rest Israel Dagg, who has had an immense recent workload with the All Blacks and Crusaders, Kaino is in little danger of burning out.

The 34-year-old Blues loose forward wasn't involved in the Super Rugby playoffs and played 80 minutes in the All Blacks' recent warm-up match in Pukekohe.

In Kaino's case it may be that the coaches want to send a message to the squad that all players are under scrutiny following their disappointment at drawing the recent Lions series, but either way the stage is set for both McKenzie and 26-year-old Squire to impress and stake further claims.

This will be McKenzie's third test - he was a replacement against Argentina in Buenos Aires last year and he started at fullback against Italy in Rome on the end of year tour - and he has been helped by Ben Smith's impending sabbatical after next weekend's return test in Dunedin and Jordie Barrett's shoulder injury.

With Dagg liked on the right wing in the black jersey these days, and Ben Smith about to take a break, McKenzie could have an extended run in the No15 jersey.

Barrett is seen by the selectors as a specialist fullback and would have likely have started if fit, with McKenzie considered a utility - able to play either first-five or at the back.

McKenzie played no part in the recent Lions series, but Aaron Cruden's departure for France and Barrett's injury, which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the year, has provided his opportunity.

Squire has played eight tests, starting in only three, and Hansen will be looking for him to bring the physical edge he has shown for the Highlanders over the past few seasons as the All Blacks seek to bounce back from the inconsistent and at times error-ridden performances against the Lions.

Sonny Bill Williams will start at second-five following his four-match ban alongside Ryan Crotty, with Rieko Ioane on the left wing.

Apart from Kaino's absence, the rest of the pack has a predictable look, with reserve tighthead prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, in following Charlie Faumuina's departure for France, likely to feature early in the second half as the coaches manage Owen Franks' Achilles issues.

Hansen said: "There's a real sense of excitement within the group to go out and perform well this weekend. This test will give us a great opportunity to gauge where we are at when it comes to things we have been working on since the Lions tour.

"We've had a great build-up here in Sydney and there's a single-minded focus. We're playing for our most significant trophy outside of the Rugby World Cup and it means a lot to us as a team. As always, it's going to be a massive occasion and we're looking forward to Saturday."

While the All Blacks have prepared well, questions remain about the state of the ANZ Stadium pitch. Yesterday there were large bare patches visible outside the players' tunnel, and the Warriors are set to play the Rabbitohs on the ground on the eve of the test. An ANZ Stadium representative yesterday told the Herald the bare patches were beyond the field of play and would be addressed.



All Blacks team to play Australia at ANZ Stadium on Saturday (caps in brackets):



1. Joe Moody (28)

2. Codie Taylor (19)

3. Owen Franks (94)

4. Brodie Retallick (64)

5. Samuel Whitelock (88)

6. Liam Squire (9)

7. Sam Cane (44)

8. Kieran Read (100) - captain

9. Aaron Smith (62)

10. Beauden Barrett (53)

11. Rieko Ioane (5)

12. Sonny Bill Williams (36)

13. Ryan Crotty (27)

14. Ben Smith (62)

15. Damian McKenzie (2)

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris (8), 17. Wyatt Crockett (62), 18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (4), 19. Luke Romano (26), 20. Ardie Savea (16), 21. TJ Perenara (33), 22. Lima Sopoaga (7), 23. Anton Lienert-Brown (13)