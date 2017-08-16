New Zealand's elite provincial rugby competitions will follow the AFL and NRL by adopting Dally M style player of the year awards.

The main difference is where the NRL's voting system is now done by a panel of former players, New Zealand Rugby will instead ask match officials to cast their views on the best performers in each match.

This same system is used to determine the AFL's Brownlow Medal.

It is somewhat curious, however, with referees already having plenty on their plate during any rugby match. Players known to backchat or regularly challenge calls may also be unlikely to receive votes.

The player of the year awards will be determined by a season-points system, with match officials awarding three, two and one point for the game's top three performers.

A season scoreboard will keep track of the tally, with the players sitting top of each chart to be announced at the national awards evening in December.

Previously, provincial players of the year have been determined at the end of the season by a judging panel.

NZ Rugby announced on Wednesday the Mitre 10 Cup's premier player will be awarded the Duane Monkley Medal, while the Fiao'o Fa'amausili Medal will be presented to the player of the year from the Farah Palmer Cup.

Monkley was a decade-long Waikato stalwart, playing 135 matches between 1987 and 1996. He continues to hold an active involvement in the game as president of the Waikato Rugby Union, and is considered a local legend for his efforts with the union.

Fa'amausili is captaining the Black Ferns in her fifth Rugby World Cup. She is set to become the first Black Fern to reach 50 tests; potentially the first woman to bring up 100 provincial matches when she returns to play for the Auckland Storm in September.

"Duane and Fiao'o are incredible individuals who have given, and continue to give, so much to our game," New Zealand Rugby head of provincial unions Steve Lancaster said.

"Their commitment, leadership and passion for the game is everything these competitions stand for and it will be a great privilege for our best players to be awarded a medal in their honour.

"Although these players proudly wore their own provincial colours, there is no doubt their contribution to the spirit and legacy of the national provincial competitions, can be celebrated by all unions."

The medals have been designed by renowned Maori artist Dave Burke, who has previously worked with NZ Rugby to design the Maori jersey.