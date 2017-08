Today the guys preview the first Bledisloe Cup match of the year and discuss the main talking points like whether the turmoil Australian Rugby is in will hinder the Wallabies performance.

Who will play at fullback? Will Ben Smith start or might Damian McKenzie get the promotion to prepare him for Smith's sabbatical?

The Women's World Cup rolls on and so do the Black Ferns.

And the Mitre 10 Cup kicks off tomorrow night so the competition we discuss and pick our early winners.