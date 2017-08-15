A Wallabies great has dubbed the Bledisloe Cup as the Schapelle Corby Cup, due to its long absence from Australia.

Former Wallabies Joe Roff made the quip at the annual Gold Coast Rugby lunch last week, the Courier Mail reports.

Roff was part of the 1998 Wallabies team that ended a four-year Cup drought with three straight victories over the All Blacks. The Wallabies last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2003 before losing back-to-back tests to the All Blacks.

Corby was arrested in 2004 after attempting to enter Bali with 4.2kg on cannabis in a bodyboard bag. She was sentenced to 20 years in a Bali prison before returning to Australia in May following her release.

Advertisement

All Blacks' fans would be quick to point out that Corby was outside of Australia for longer than the current Bledisloe Cup drought, currently sitting at 14 years, and there was always hope and belief that Corby would return to Australia.

That can't be said about the Bledisloe Cup.