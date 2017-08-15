The people have spoken: They don't give a brass razoo about the state of Australian rugby.

The All Blacks are free to trample the Wallabies into dust and take the Aussie game down, like dynamite doing the job on a once-magnificent tower block.

I'm quoting an informal poll, but strongly suspect it reflects the general opinion.

Yes, it's understandable why a UK Telegraph headline this week declared: "Another All Blacks clean sweep (in the Rugby Championship) would be utterly depressing".

The world view means nothing here. New Zealand rugby fans absolutely love clean sweeps in the right direction. They also remember when the Aussies were kings, and will NEVER, EVER be in a mood to applaud anything which might let it happen again. This is sport, not the United Nations.

George Gregan's 'Four More Years' still leaps out of the subconscious. They can see Phil Kearns mocking Fitzy, John Eales kicking a goal, Gregan whacking the ball out of Jeff Wilson's clutches.

If this game is to last another thousand years, the Aussies must be denied any more finest hours.

Back to that "poll". Radio Sport host Martin Devlin essentially gave callers and social media users the chance to say an Australian Bledisloe Cup win was needed to put the starch back into a contest which has developed a backbone of candy floss. They didn't take it, no siree.

I trawled through the dozens of messages sent to the show, and nobody seemed to care about the woeful state of the Aussie game. Sport is essentially an irrational, emotional pursuit, not a science project.

This does feel like a pivotal point in rugby history, when a trans-Tasman rivalry which started to emerge 30 years ago will become stuck forever in those unfortunate times - for Australia - of the 1970s.

Embattled Australian rugby is at a tipping point - disastrous results in a very competitive domestic sports market have just about levelled the game. Australian rugby is being pummeled by knockout blows, many of them self inflicted.

Stretching a veneer of top players over five Super Rugby teams was always a massive mistake, leading to a nought from 26 record against New Zealand sides this year and a Wallaby team weakened by this underlying chaos.

The process of rectifying this situation, by dumping the team in Perth, is going as badly as everything else in top Australian rugby.

But as for hoping the Aussies can begin to rally - I thought this might get a bit of a run - forget it pal.

"You think the Aussies give a rats about the Black Caps and Warriors being c!@#...the bigger the thrashing the better," was one message, summing up the mood.

Nup. The Kiwi masses don't care about the Aussies (or the battling 'Boks either) and any ramifications. The Bledisloe Cup must remain in this country at all costs, and the All Blacks are free to smash the Aussies until they can take no more.

Moreover, Kiwi rugby fans have re-discovered England as bitter foes, while Ireland have lost their lovable loser tag and are seen as moaning dangermen who have established a terrific new rivalry. Who needs the Aussies?

This was going to be a column about the need for the Wallabies to front up in Sydney on Saturday, but I abandoned ship.

Part of me still hopes the Wallabies can restore a close contest. But they won't thank us for a patronising attitude, and quite frankly, there's no room for charity after the All Blacks stumbled around against the Lions.

Steve Hansen's mob are at a crossroads - there were glaring signs they had lost their mojo and discipline. Tactically, they were outfoxed, absolutely, by Warren Gatland whose team also produced the more inventive rugby.

Coach Hansen needs to regenerate his team with the World Cup in mind, which means finding out what men like Liam Squire and Nepo Laulala are truly capable of.

If there is not a ferocious and clinical response from the All Blacks in Sydney, the good ship Steve Hansen is in trouble and he might start to feel more public heat. But as for the Wallabies and the Australian rugby mess - never give a rival an even break.

Dreaming of smashing the old foe until they can take no more is what epic sporting rivalries are all about. Getting to actually do it is heaven on a stick.

The All Blacks have got two big feet on the Wallaby throat, and are free to keep them there for as long as they can. Bottom line: if the All Blacks win by heaps in Sydney, most Kiwi rugby fans will actually delight in more Aussie rugby carnage.