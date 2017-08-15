A South African under 15 rugby side's 221-0 win has stirred a debate about introducing a 'mercy' rule into youth matches.

The South African interschools rugby record books were rewritten over the weekend when Bloemfontein's Grey College annihilated renowned KwaZulu-Natal school, Glenwood.

Two 1st XV coaches from South Africa believe this should have been prevented.

Grey's seventh and sixth open side teams also scored big victories, winning 164-0 and 152-0 respectively in the U16 age group, while Grey's C-team won 150-0 and the fourth team claimed a 147-0 victory.

Diamantveld High coach Jaco Dames slated the referee and both schools for games reaching over 100 points being allowed to continue. Dames said the results are humiliating for youngsters and will prevent them from continuing to play the game.

Grey College's director of rugby, Wessel du Plessis, agreed with Dames.

Du Plessis said he would've stopped the game if he was aware of what was going on at the time.

"I definitely would have stopped that 200-point game had I been in close proximity to the field where they played," Du Plessis told Netwerk24. "After a while, the Glenwood players just stood there and refused to play further. It must have been so humiliating for them and their supporters."