Stephen Donald is to return home to re-join the Counties Manukau Steelers for the Mitre 10 Cup.

The 33-year-old former Waiuku and Wesley College student is returning to where his career started, joining the Steelers as they prepare for their Mitre 10 Cup opener against Auckland on Saturday.

The popular rugby player, who has been busy with the release of his book Beaver, is looking forward to this new challenge.

"I still believe I have plenty to offer the game and I can add value to this Steelers team, while also working in the region to encourage more kids to be active."

Advertisement

Donald grew up in Waiuku where he played his junior rugby, running out for the Premier side in 2002 before winning the 2003 championship alongside current Steelers assistant coach Grant Henson.