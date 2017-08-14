RugbyWA have gained an injunction order against the ARU's decision to axe the Western Force from the Super Rugby competition.

The Force have lodged an appeal of their axing to the NSW Supreme Court and the injunction order means the ARU can't sack or relocate players until the issue is sorted.

The Force are being backed by billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest.

After four months of talks, the ARU announced on Friday its intention to cut the Force from Super Rugby next year. RugbyWA immediately signalled its intention to fight the decision of the game's governing body.

"Whilst the board of RugbyWA is extremely disappointed with the ARU's stated position, with the support of the Rugby community and numerous WA business identities including Mr Andrew Forrest we will continue the fight to retain the Force in Western Australia," the Force said in a statement.

