Black Ferns 121 Hong Kong 0

The Black Ferns have put hapless Hong Kong to the sword, winning 121-0 in their World Cup match in Dublin.

Winger Portia Woodman scored eight tries.

New Zealand scored in opening minute through left winger Carla Hohepa and never looked back, scoring 19 tries in total.

Advertisement

Woodman said after the defeat that all the hard work was done by her teammates and she just got the spoils.

"A little bit knackered. I think we were doing a conditioning session after a while. It's all down to the girls on the inside. They're working in the middle and I get all the glory at the end just to finish it off."

"The score does reflect our work but for Hong Kong it doesn't reflect what they were doing. They worked hard on defence and attack and they just kept going right up to the 80th minute. Unfortunately it doesn't reflect how hard they were working."

In other results defending champions England defeated Italy 56-13 and USA eased to a 43-0 win over Spain.

More to come...