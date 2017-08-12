Saracens' pre-season trip to Bermuda has certainly been a success on the field with a 92-0 win over a USA Islanders invitational team on Thursday.

However the peak moment of their tour undoubtedly came on Friday involved England and British and Irish Lions prop Mako Vunipola.

Fresh from a tough series with the All Blacks, the 26-year-old has been easing his way back into preparations for the new Aviva Premiership season which kicks off at the start of September.

That said, there was nothing calm and relaxing about this effort off the diving board.

The loosehead prop, who according to the England Rugby website weighs in at 121kg, produced some impressive elevation before managing almost one and a half rotations in the air.

When you bomb a 2-on-1 🙈 pic.twitter.com/YKzGYNU4GL — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) August 8, 2017

Vunipola's Olympic effort is not the first video clip of swimming pool antics the European champions have released this week, eventually pulling off a set-piece backs move which might be unleashed in their season opener against Northampton Saints at Twickenham.