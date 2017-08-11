Scott Robertson is already planning how his Crusaders can claim a ninth title, writes Patrick McKendry.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, jet-lagged and tired from a week of travelling and celebrating a special year for him and his franchise, can't keep the excitement from his voice when looking forward to what he insists is the challenge and opportunity next season brings.

Significantly, Robertson and the Crusaders will have no significant departures in terms of playing personnel, and he and his assistants Leon Macdonald and Jason Ryan will all be one year wiser after their first season at this level.

Wing Seta Tamanivalu, a try-scorer in the 25-17 final victory over the Lions at Ellis Park, has re-signed for another year, with all of their current All Blacks recommitting, including hooker Codie Taylor, who is staying until at least 2021.

"The biggest thing I pride myself on is retention," Robertson told the Herald. "Retention is just as important as recruitment because it gives you continuity, and continuity leads to long-term success.

"It's a huge opportunity," Robertson said of the possibility of a title repeat. "The continuity of our group [helps]. There are lots of areas which we are reviewing so we can grow next year and get better in a different format, which is exciting in itself."

Super Rugby will be without the Kings and Cheetahs next season, plus the Force (pending likely court action in Australia).

What is certain is that the Crusaders will take to the field next February intent on winning their ninth title after sealing number eight against the Lions on the Highveld and they will probably be favourites to do so.

After nine years of failure, including two final losses, the good times are back at Rugby Park in suburban Christchurch and it's Robertson's task to ensure they remain.

That title drought had weighed heavily on the franchise and in particular the senior players such as Sam Whitelock, Israel Dagg and Owen Franks, men who have enjoyed so much success at the top level but whom had never won a Super Rugby title until a week ago.

"It has been a long time," Robertson said. "We've been so close. You just could not get away from the comments [from public and media]. There was a lot of relief that led to satisfaction," he said of the immediate feelings after the victory.

"The buy-in and connection from the leadership group and [skipper] Sam Whitelock - they were incredibly engaged all season. Our job as a management group [after the British and Irish Lions series] was to make sure we were connected and went back to what we were about."

In reviewing the season, Robertson felt that the work of head trainer Simon Thomas in maintaining the Crusaders' physical abilities during their incredible run of 14 victories before their defeat against the Hurricanes was crucial. Even that loss in Wellington played its part.

"That Hurricanes game was something that probably connected us even more because we played our best footy after that," Robertson said.

For that match, the first after the Lions test series, the Crusaders elected to rest their top front row of Joe Moody, Taylor and Owen Franks, with Whitelock playing only the second half, and there were never any regrets in doing so ahead of the playoffs.

"It wasn't just the playoffs. It was the three tests, the Lions game before that and the Highlanders game before that," Robertson said of the workload endured by his All Black front rowers.

"There were eight or nine [tough] matches in a row ... you want to peak, you want rhythm and momentum coming into the finals series if you can. It showed with the front row and their performances after their week off. They felt like different humans. The energy came through."

Getting on the first possible flight to Johannesburg for the Lions helped the Crusaders acclimatise, Robertson said, and from then on, it became a balancing act which culminated in him breakdancing on the Ellis Park pitch.

"In finals week, everything is about your preparation, your focus and your process to perform and execution. Your mind is so on the job - you're trying to enjoy it and get the balance right. For us being away in some ways was a real blessing."

He added of his celebrations, unorthodox for most but for him now probably expected: "It's become a bit of a tradition. It's a throwback to when I was playing. I'm traditional in a lot of ways - how you prepare for matches - and if that's part of finishing the season, then I just embrace it and be myself like I always have."