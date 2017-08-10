Adam Korczyk needs to trade in his "Kiwi" nickname before the Wallabies can even think of picking the abrasive surprise packet in the back row against the All Blacks.

Sporting nicknames are not always creative and he is still stuck with the tag because of the 12 years living in Auckland, before his doctor father moved the family to Brisbane.

Perhaps his nickname evolution tells us more about the most unheralded face in the 34-strong Wallabies squad than you might think.

He first copped "Carol Brady" as a moniker, when his Reds debut as a 20-year-old stripling in 2015 was made under long blond hair and a headband akin to the TV show character.

His progress in the gym and protein shake intake has more recently earned shouts of "Her-cul-e-s" from Reds team-mates, because of his burgeoning frame.

The new nickname market is wide open, just as the Wallabies back row still is, after years of unsettling tweaks from coach Michael Cheika.

Korczyk, 22, does possess some of the biggest of back-row assets - physicality, lineout ability, versatility to play blindside flanker or No.8, skill over the ball and, er, physicality.

"He's enjoyed my physicality ... that's a big thing with Cheik and I want to bring it," Korczyk said.

His career is a 16-game blink of Super Rugby action, compared to the 400-plus tests or Super Rugby games amassed jointly by All Blacks backrowers Kieran Read and Jerome Kaino.

Korczyk does not yet possess their running games yet. As a pup, he is a good one worth a debut later this season, rather than against the Kiwis on August 19 in Sydney.

The knee surgery that wiped out last year enabled him to pack on size to be ready when the call comes.

"The knee injury actually allowed me to hit the gym more and get my body better prepared, because I was probably a bit skinny when I made my debut," Korczyk said.

"I was surprised when I got invited to the players-of-interest camp early in the year and again with the Wallaby camp, but now I'm here the goal is to be a Wallaby."

His name is pronounced "Korr-chick" and he is another gift to Australian sport from Polish heritage, like Stan Pilecki (rugby), Michael Kasprowicz (cricket) and John Kosmina (football).

"I played more football in NZ as a kid, because of dad being Polish, and it wasn't until I got to Brisbane State High that rugby became the sport for me," Korczyk said.