New Zealand Rugby - you asked for this.

NZR's branding policy is spreading the All Black team far and wide, even if the team itself is out of sight.

Canadian fans have been informed that the world champion All Blacks will be playing Canada in Vancouver in early November.

This will be of particular interest to Steve Hansen and friends who will be preparing to play a test in France at the time.

The news site dailyhive.com has announced: "The world famous New Zealand All Blacks rugby team is coming to town, as the reigning Rugby World Cup champions will play Canada on November 3."

"Rugby Canada says it will field its strongest team possible against the world's top-ranked team. Canada, ranked 23rd in the world, will be using the match as a tune up as they prepare for a two-game series against Uruguay.

"Organisers expect thousands of rugby fans from other parts of Canada to travel to Vancouver for a glimpse of the All Blacks."

Those thousands of fans stand to be disappointed if they are expecting to see the world champions because this breaking news will break a few hearts.

The situation is cleared up with a quote from Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen, who states: "The Maori All Blacks are one of the most iconic and recognisable franchises in the world and we can't wait to play them in front of some of Canada's most passionate rugby fans."

The Maori and national sevens teams were re-branded as All Black teams in 2012. Last year, NZR chief executive Steve Tew said "economic reality" meant the change was here to stay.

"The economic reality is if we are going to generate the revenue we need internationally to survive in this very competitive game we have to have more collateral in the market than we can possibly dream of with just the All Blacks," Tew told Radio Sport.