Hurricanes and All Blacks back Jordie Barrett has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

The rising star has made two appearances for the All Blacks, and was set to feature further this season after being named in their Rugby Championship squad.

However, the injury will require surgery, sidelining the 20-year-old for the Rugby Championship and the end-of-year tour.

Barrett has been replaced in the squad by Crusaders back David Havili, who will be a chance to make his All Blacks debut.

