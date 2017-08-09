Former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer has firmly rejected any claim that the Lions tour indicated world rugby is catching up to the All Blacks.

In what he admitted was a controversial statement, Meyer said the Lions only managed to draw the test series against the All Blacks this year because Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in the second test.

The Springboks have just beaten France 3 - 0 in South Africa and while Meyer believed coach Allister Coetzee was on the mark basing the team around a "spine" from the Super Rugby Lions, he said it was not a particularly strong French team.

Meyer predicted the Springboks - who will be led by Eben Etzebeth in Warren Whiteley's injury-enforced absence - would be a much improved side in the Rugby Championship which starts next week. But the gap between the All Blacks and the rest was as great as ever.

Advertisement

So Meyer, who quit as Springboks coach after the 2015 World Cup, told the Radio Sport Breakfast he was in no doubt about who would win this year's title.

Meyer said: "The Springboks will definitely be better - they have really improved the coaching team, fitness levels and specifically defence. Last year they were struggling with defence, with a lot of defensive coaches coming in and out.

"I feel New Zealand is still the team to beat, and they will take a lot of confidence out of (the Crusaders) winning the Super Rugby final.

"I definitely think the Springboks are better than last year and will play at higher pace. With Warren Whiteley the captain they will work on the culture and you can see the guys playing for each other. They will have a much better championship.

Listen: Heyneke Meyer on the Radio Sport Breakfast



"I don't think the gap is closing, with all due respect. I know I'm putting my foot in it now, but if you look at most of those (Lions touring) games, whenever you have southern hemisphere refs you have quicker ball and that is when the All Blacks are at their best. There is a big difference...with northern hemisphere refs it is always more of an arm wrestle.

"I still believe the All Blacks are the trend setters. You can't read too much into the Lions tour. New Zealand were on their way to winning the second test, and then the third test would have been totally different. Unfortunately the incident with Sonny Bill happened.

"If you look at it in perspective, considering midweek games as well, I think it will be total arrogance if you think we have closed the gap with New Zealand.

"I've got so much respect for (NZ rugby) because they never take anything for granted. By the time you catch the All Blacks they are two levels ahead. They are still the trend setters and it will be difficult to beat them."