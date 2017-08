Commentators Brian Ashby, Nigel Yalden and Daniel McHardy wrap-up Super Rugby for the year and break down the Crusaders victory over the Lions in South Africa.

The All Blacks selections for the Rugby Championship get chewed over; how unlucky is Matt Todd and will Julian Savea get another crack in the black jersey?

And the Women's World Cup is previewed. Can the Black ferns go all the way?