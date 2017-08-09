Eben Etzebeth will continue as South Africa's stand-in captain for The Rugby Championship as Warren Whiteley will be out for a further six weeks, SA Rugby has announced.

The 26-year-old lock had already replaced Whiteley as skipper for the last of the three Tests against France in June when the loose forward was ruled out of action with a groin injury.

Whiteley is not likely to be back before the end of September, which means Etzebeth could be captain for at least five of the six Springboks fixtures in this year's southern hemisphere championship, starting with the home clash against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on August 19.

"Eben did an excellent job against France in Johannesburg, when he had to step in at short notice after the late withdrawal of Warren. He enjoys the respect of his teammates and also commands respect on and off the field," said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee in a statement.