The Black Ferns have made a resounding start to the women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland.

The Black Ferns have beaten Wales 44-12 in their tournament opener in Dublin, having led 20-0 at halftime.

New Zealand extended that advantage to 32-0 after 60 minutes before Wales got on the board with two quick tries.

Selica Winiata scored a hat-trick, including the scintillating opener, while winger Renee Wickliffe bagged a double.

Portia Woodman, Eloise Blackwell and Stacey Waaka also scored tries for New Zealand.

The Black Ferns next plays Hong Kong on Sunday night.