If the Wallabies are to end their Bledisloe Cup drought against the All Blacks, winning the opening clash next Saturday would obviously be a good start.

However despite often beginning the series on home soil, Australia's record in the first transtasman encounter of the year points to the Wallabies starting on the back foot in the series once again.

The Wallabies handed over the Bledisloe Cup in 2003 and haven't touched it since. Over the drought they've won the first Bledisloe Cup clash just three times but then gone on to fail to close out the series.

Going back to the introduction of the Tri-Nations in 1996, the Aussies have won the opening encounter of the season five times in 20 years, including one draw.

The All Blacks may look somewhat vulnerable following a series draw with the British and Irish Lions, however that result looks impressive compared to Australia's June results which included a defeat to Scotland two average wins over Italy and Fiji.

Last year's opening clash in Sydney took the transtasman rivalry to a new low with the All Blacks handing the Wallabies a 42-8 thrashing.

The Wallabies last won Bledisloe I in 2015, a 27-19 victory inspired by replacement Nic White who came off the bench and scored 10 points in the final 15 minutes.

The previous year was a dour 12-12 which ended a five-year run of the All Blacks taking out the opening game.

Next Saturday's test will be the sixth straight year that Sydney has hosted the opening Bledisloe Cup test of the year. The All Blacks have a relatively low 58.33 percent winning record at Stadium Australia but since losing back-to-back encounters in 2007 and 2008, the world champions have six of the last eight.

Bledisloe Cup I (since 1996)

1996 -All Blacks 43-6, Wellington

1997 - All Blacks 30-13, Christchurch

1998 -Australia, 24-16, Melbourne

1999 - All Blacks, 34-15, Auckland

2000 - All Blacks 39-25, Sydney

2001 - Australia, 23-15, Dunedin

2002 -All Blacks 12-6, Christchurch

2003 - All Blacks 50-21, Sydney

2004 - All Blacks 16-7, Wellington

2005 - All Blacks 30-13, Sydney

2006 - All Blacks 32-12, Christchurch

2007 - Australia 20-15, Melbourne

2008 - Australia 34-19, Sydney

2009 - All Blacks 22-16, Auckland

2010 - All Blacks 49-28, Melbourne

2011 - All Blacks 30-14, Auckland

2012 - All Blacks 27-19, Sydney

2013 - All Blacks 47-29, Sydney

2014 - Draw 12-12, Sydney

2015 - Australia 27-19, Sydney

2016 - All Blacks 42-8, Sydney