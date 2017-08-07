By Grant Chapman

This was one of those rare times that pupil was able to grade the master without fear of reproach.

Thousands of mourners gathered at Parnell's Holy Trinity Cathedral today to pay final respects to Sir John Graham, a 22-test All Black who was so much more.

Across a lifetime that spanned rugby and cricket exploits, and an outstanding career in education, highlighted by 21 years as Auckland Grammar School headmaster, Sir John had left his indelible mark over generations of young men ... many of whom are not so young any more.

During a two-hour service, family, friends, former colleagues and former students felt, one more time, what it was like to be in the presence of the icon - "DJ" as he was known.

For former broadcaster and fellow teacher Murray Deaker, it was that opportunity to run an admiring eye over his former mentor.

"You knew where you stood with DJ," said Deaker. "There were rights, there were wrongs, but there were no grey areas.

"Why have so many looked up to DJ Graham with almost reverence? Many of us have experienced, in a very personal way, his compassion, his sincerity and his encouragement.

"There are scores of examples of men who were mentored through difficult situations by DJ. It is difficult to think of any New Zealand leader who has had such a profound influence on so many men."

Former Kings College headmaster, rival and friend John Taylor compared him to Mt Everest conqueror Sir Edmund Hillary for his leadership and his integrity.

"He had a steely gaze that would make many a student or teacher quiver, but it could easily turn into a huge smile ... and who could forget that handshake," he said.

"His mana was incomparable and grew stronger with his post-Grammar accomplishments."

Dr Nigel Evans, who served with Sir John on the Woolf Fisher Trust, told of how he arrived at Auckland Grammar, promising to be a "benevolent dictator".

"First impressions were certainly of a dictator," recalled Evans. "However, his benevolence soon came through.

"Indisputably, John cared about people. His mentoring inspired countless individuals to change their lives for the better.

"At the other end of the scale, he took great delight in recognising and rewarding those who had already raised the bar.

"He was a man of rare influence in our country, yet a man of no pretension."

Mourners included former prime minister Sir John Key, sports and health minister Jonathan Coleman, former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, current and former All Blacks and Black Caps of all ages, and teachers, probably each with their own personal "DJ" memories.

When Sir John's casket left the cathedral, 2500 Auckland Grammar students were waiting outside to pay respects to a man they had probably never met, but whose legacy they surely understood. Their heartfelt haka was powerful and emotional.

Deaker was happy to mark his friend's life on its merits.

"And It wouldn't be some wishy washy mark that no-one could tell whether you passed or not," he promised. "100 percent for achievement, 100 percent for attitude and effort ... top of your class.

"Well played, DJ."