Napier Old Boys Marist's Maddison Trophy win has been tainted for several club members following a number of car break-ins.

After Saturday's game against Clive at Napier's McLean Park, Napier Old Boys Marist club members went back to their clubrooms at Park Island to celebrate.

Many enjoyed a few tipples and left their vehicles overnight in the carpark outside the clubrooms.

However, when they returned to collect their cars yesterday morning at least four had been broken into.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said an informant rang at 10.15am and police found numerous vehicles with broken windows, at least four or five.

Police were at the scene yesterday morning and are continuing their investigation.

Napier Old Boys Marist club chairman Terry Gittings said he was frustrated at the situation because the club always encouraged members not to drink and drive and this hurt people who were doing the right thing.

"It's a shame ... it's disappointing that some people came through and decide to break into vehicles."

He was aware of two vehicles owned by club members that were broken into.

A review of surveillance footage showed the incidents appeared to happen at about 5am, well after the clubrooms were locked at 12.30am.

Anyone with information can contact Hawke's Bay police on 06 831 0700 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.