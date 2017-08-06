New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew has supported SANZAAR's decision to appoint Jaco Peyper as the referee for this morning's Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders in Johannesburg.

Super Rugby's governing body was subject to public criticism after giving the refereeing role to the South African rather than appointing an official of neutral citizenship from within SANZAAR.

New Zealand's Glen Jackson and Marius van der Westhuizen of South Africa assisted Peyper during the Crusaders' 25-17 win overnight, while compatriot Marius Jonker was the television match official.

The officials had a busy time throughout the final, with the biggest call of the match coming in the 38th minute, when Lions flanker Kwagga Smith was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Crusaders fullback David Havili.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mark Watson, Tew voiced his support for Peyper's appointment, agreeing with SANZAAR's sentiment that Peyper was the best referee in Super Rugby.

"We have for some time debated whether we need neutral referees," Tew said.

"Our view has been - and has been supported by I think a majority of coaches over time - is that you've got to have the best referees refereeing.

"We had neutral referees refereeing in all three games in the [British and Irish] Lions series, and there were question marks about the performance of them as well, so whatever you do, someone will pick a hole if a referee makes a decision that is difficult to make.

"Did Jaco [Peyper] get the red card right last night? I think quite clearly he did, but it had a major bearing on the game, but that's what happens.

"The best referee should referee knockout games regardless of where they are and who they are."

Tew said he believed Angus Gardner - who is regarded by many as SANZAAR's best referee - was Australia's best official, but stated the governing body did not feel he was of same quality as Peyper.

"The reason that we appointed Jaco Peyper to the final is that he is the best referee available to us in SANZAAR," he said.

"We don't go to the Northern Hemisphere for our own tournaments, and frankly, the appointment of two Frenchmen [Jerome Garces and Romain Poite] for the last two tests of the Lions series created just as much debate.

"The second-best performing referee was Glen Jackson, that's why he was assistant referee number one, so that if Jaco got injured, Jacko would have gone on. I think Angus Gardner is the best ranked referee out of Australia, and they [SANZAAR] thought he was just a tad behind.

"There is a point where we have to say that the referees are men of integrity, and they're not going to cheat, because all this debate suggests that they're going to cheat," he added.