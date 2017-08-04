Best match:
Highlanders v Crusaders
Take your pick of either southern derby. There's something about these two teams which inevitably produce classics.
Under the roof in Dunedin, where so many brilliant spectacles take place, the Highlanders led 27-6, with Waisake Naholo laying on one try and scoring another two. The Crusaders stormed back to score two of their own - Seta Tamanivalu the match-winner - in the final five minutes.
In their second meeting in Christchurch, who could forget Mitchell Hunt's dramatic dropped kick which stole victory for the Crusaders? Sick of the pick and drive going nowhere, Wyatt Crockett yelled to Hunt "just do something". What a strike it was from 43m out.
Biggest upset: Sunwolves 48 Blues 21
Before this match the Sunwolves had won two games in two years - against the Bulls and Jaguares. The Blues were widely expected to cruise through, and farewell departing All Blacks despite extreme heat.
Instead, Tana Umaga's men conceded 34 unanswered second half points to end the season on an embarrassing note.
Big mover: Ngani Laumape
Hurricanes player of the year, and deservedly so.
Laumape is much more than destructive power. His footwork at the line, offloading, pace and support play were all to the fore this season. His transition from league has some way to go, particularly on defence, but he showed in his starting test debut in the third Lions test he is more than capable of handling the step up.
Should only get better from here.
Under pressure: Julian Savea
The squeeze appears to be coming for Savea. Left on the bench once again at the business end of the season with the Hurricanes, his place in the All Blacks is also tenuous with Nehe Milner-Skudder expected to return.
Jerome Kaino may be another looking over his shoulder. Highlanders enforcer Liam Squire missed the Lions series with a broken thumb but will increasingly provide pressure for the blindside role.
Biggest deflection: Dave Rennie
Where to start. James Lowe, Steven Luatua, Charlie Faumuina, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Malakai Fekitoa... the list goes on. New Zealand's talent continues to be susceptible to offshore raids.
But possibly the biggest void will be left by Chiefs coach Dave Rennie. The pathway to the All Blacks now seemingly requires overseas experience but after delivering the Chiefs their first two titles, Rennie could prove a major loss.
Coach killer: Australian Super Rugby sides
Hard to go past Australia's collective, recurring nightmare. It is still hard to fathom that not one Australian side could beat a Kiwi team this season. Not one. The 0-26 record is truly dire for all involved, highlighting the plight of Australian rugby.
New kid on the block: Jackson Hemopo
Crusaders wing George Bridge and Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett made strong cases but Highlanders lock Jackson Hemopo gets the nod for his fashionably late impression.
In many ways Hemopo summed up the Highlanders pack. He emerged from nowhere to well exceed expectations.
Surprise package: Bryn Hall
The North Harbour halfback never really kicked on at the Blues. It was not through lack of dedication or desire but something didn't quite click.
Moving south to the Crusaders, and playing behind a pack of All Blacks, has done wonders for his game. Hall's delivery, organisation and speed from the base saw him surpass Mitchell Drummond and prove he deserves respect at this level.
A nod also to the Southern Kings, who produced some stunning rugby to win six matches and finish above the Cheetahs and Bulls in their final season before joining the expanded Pro 14.
Captain fantastic: Sam Whitelock
We already knew Sam Whitelock's playing talents. Now his leadership credentials are clear, too. This year's Crusade had many driving forces but, through it all, Whitelock was a central figure.
Worst public relations blunder: Blues in Apia
Excuses aside, pricing locals out of the ticket market left the Blues with a half full (at best) stadium and egg on their faces. Don't bother going if you can't embrace local supporters.
Comical moment: Jack Goodhue spewing up as he ran onto the field for the Highlanders quarter-final. Who says professional athletes don't get nervous?
Hope for next year:
Sanzaar magically discovers some form of leadership and embarks on the process of recovering credibility.
Moving the disruptive June test window can't come soon enough, but whether it is 15 or 16 teams next year the big focus must start with establishing a fair and equitable draw and finals series that rewards the best of the best.
This season has been one shambles to the next.
Plea for help: Christchurch needs a roofed stadium - asap.
Winter comes every year and that pitch is not getting any better. Stop the stalling and make it happen.
Unanswered question: Have we seen the last of the Western Force?
Form XV
15 - Damian McKenzie
14 - Waisake Naholo
13 - Jack Goodhue
12 - Ngani Laumape
11 - Rieko Ioane
10 - Beauden Barrett
9 - TJ Perenara
8 - Luke Whitelock
7 - Ardie Savea
6 - Brad Shields
5 - Brodie Retallick
4 - Sam Whitelock
3 - Owen Franks
2 - Codie Taylor
1 - Joe Moody