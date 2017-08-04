Best match:

Highlanders v Crusaders

Take your pick of either southern derby. There's something about these two teams which inevitably produce classics.

Under the roof in Dunedin, where so many brilliant spectacles take place, the Highlanders led 27-6, with Waisake Naholo laying on one try and scoring another two. The Crusaders stormed back to score two of their own - Seta Tamanivalu the match-winner - in the final five minutes.

Seta Tamanivalu scored the match-winning try for the Crusaders against the Highlanders in their round two clash in Dunedin this year. Photo / Photosport. Seta Tamanivalu scored the match-winning try for the Crusaders against the Highlanders in their round two clash in Dunedin this year. Photo / Photosport.

In their second meeting in Christchurch, who could forget Mitchell Hunt's dramatic dropped kick which stole victory for the Crusaders? Sick of the pick and drive going nowhere, Wyatt Crockett yelled to Hunt "just do something". What a strike it was from 43m out.



Biggest upset: Sunwolves 48 Blues 21

The Blues were embarrassed by the Sunwolves in their final match of the season. Photo / Photosport. The Blues were embarrassed by the Sunwolves in their final match of the season. Photo / Photosport.

Before this match the Sunwolves had won two games in two years - against the Bulls and Jaguares. The Blues were widely expected to cruise through, and farewell departing All Blacks despite extreme heat.

Instead, Tana Umaga's men conceded 34 unanswered second half points to end the season on an embarrassing note.



Big mover: Ngani Laumape

Ngani Laumape had a big season for the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport. Ngani Laumape had a big season for the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport.

Hurricanes player of the year, and deservedly so.

Laumape is much more than destructive power. His footwork at the line, offloading, pace and support play were all to the fore this season. His transition from league has some way to go, particularly on defence, but he showed in his starting test debut in the third Lions test he is more than capable of handling the step up.

Should only get better from here.



Under pressure: Julian Savea

Julian Savea is under pressure to keep his spot within the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport. Julian Savea is under pressure to keep his spot within the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport.

The squeeze appears to be coming for Savea. Left on the bench once again at the business end of the season with the Hurricanes, his place in the All Blacks is also tenuous with Nehe Milner-Skudder expected to return.

Jerome Kaino may be another looking over his shoulder. Highlanders enforcer Liam Squire missed the Lions series with a broken thumb but will increasingly provide pressure for the blindside role.



Biggest deflection: Dave Rennie

Departing Chiefs coach Dave Rennie will be a huge loss to New Zealand rugby. Photo / Photosport. Departing Chiefs coach Dave Rennie will be a huge loss to New Zealand rugby. Photo / Photosport.

Where to start. James Lowe, Steven Luatua, Charlie Faumuina, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Malakai Fekitoa... the list goes on. New Zealand's talent continues to be susceptible to offshore raids.

But possibly the biggest void will be left by Chiefs coach Dave Rennie. The pathway to the All Blacks now seemingly requires overseas experience but after delivering the Chiefs their first two titles, Rennie could prove a major loss.



Coach killer: Australian Super Rugby sides

The Australian Super Rugby sides endured a horror season in 2017. Photo / Photosport. The Australian Super Rugby sides endured a horror season in 2017. Photo / Photosport.

Hard to go past Australia's collective, recurring nightmare. It is still hard to fathom that not one Australian side could beat a Kiwi team this season. Not one. The 0-26 record is truly dire for all involved, highlighting the plight of Australian rugby.



New kid on the block: Jackson Hemopo

Jackon Hemopo emerged from seemingly nowhere to become a star for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport. Jackon Hemopo emerged from seemingly nowhere to become a star for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport.

Crusaders wing George Bridge and Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett made strong cases but Highlanders lock Jackson Hemopo gets the nod for his fashionably late impression.

In many ways Hemopo summed up the Highlanders pack. He emerged from nowhere to well exceed expectations.



Surprise package: Bryn Hall

The shift from the Blues to the Crusaders was a monumental one for Bryn Hall. Photo / Photosport. The shift from the Blues to the Crusaders was a monumental one for Bryn Hall. Photo / Photosport.

The North Harbour halfback never really kicked on at the Blues. It was not through lack of dedication or desire but something didn't quite click.

Moving south to the Crusaders, and playing behind a pack of All Blacks, has done wonders for his game. Hall's delivery, organisation and speed from the base saw him surpass Mitchell Drummond and prove he deserves respect at this level.

A nod also to the Southern Kings, who produced some stunning rugby to win six matches and finish above the Cheetahs and Bulls in their final season before joining the expanded Pro 14.



Captain fantastic: Sam Whitelock

The leadership qualities of Sam Whitelock is a key reason as to why the Crusaders are in the Super Rugby final. Photo / Photosport. The leadership qualities of Sam Whitelock is a key reason as to why the Crusaders are in the Super Rugby final. Photo / Photosport.

We already knew Sam Whitelock's playing talents. Now his leadership credentials are clear, too. This year's Crusade had many driving forces but, through it all, Whitelock was a central figure.



Worst public relations blunder: Blues in Apia

The Blues hosted the Reds in Apia, Samoa in front of minimal fans. Photo / Getty Images. The Blues hosted the Reds in Apia, Samoa in front of minimal fans. Photo / Getty Images.

Excuses aside, pricing locals out of the ticket market left the Blues with a half full (at best) stadium and egg on their faces. Don't bother going if you can't embrace local supporters.



Comical moment: Jack Goodhue spewing up as he ran onto the field for the Highlanders quarter-final. Who says professional athletes don't get nervous?

Jack Goodhue showed plenty of nerves when he vomited shortly before kick-off ahead of the Crusaders' quarter-final clash against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport. Jack Goodhue showed plenty of nerves when he vomited shortly before kick-off ahead of the Crusaders' quarter-final clash against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport.

Hope for next year:

Sanzaar magically discovers some form of leadership and embarks on the process of recovering credibility.

How the Brumbies qualified for the playoffs highlighted one of many problems that SANZAAR has created in Super Rugby. Photo / Getty Images. How the Brumbies qualified for the playoffs highlighted one of many problems that SANZAAR has created in Super Rugby. Photo / Getty Images.

Moving the disruptive June test window can't come soon enough, but whether it is 15 or 16 teams next year the big focus must start with establishing a fair and equitable draw and finals series that rewards the best of the best.

This season has been one shambles to the next.



Plea for help: Christchurch needs a roofed stadium - asap.

The Crusaders are in desperate need of a roofed stadium. Photo / Photosport. The Crusaders are in desperate need of a roofed stadium. Photo / Photosport.

Winter comes every year and that pitch is not getting any better. Stop the stalling and make it happen.



Unanswered question: Have we seen the last of the Western Force?

Will 2017 be the last season in Super Rugby for the Force? Photo / Photosport. Will 2017 be the last season in Super Rugby for the Force? Photo / Photosport.

Form XV

15 - Damian McKenzie

14 - Waisake Naholo

13 - Jack Goodhue

12 - Ngani Laumape

11 - Rieko Ioane

10 - Beauden Barrett

9 - TJ Perenara

8 - Luke Whitelock

7 - Ardie Savea

6 - Brad Shields

5 - Brodie Retallick

4 - Sam Whitelock

3 - Owen Franks

2 - Codie Taylor

1 - Joe Moody