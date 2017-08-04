Kendra Cocksedge looms as a vital cog in the Blacks Ferns' machine as they prepare for what they hope will be a fifth Rugby World Cup title this month in Ireland.

The 29-year-old Canterbury halfback is the sole South Islander in the squad, but she is worth her weight in gold with her ability to snipe for tries, kick goals and act as the smart conduit between forwards and backs. Not for nothing was she the 2015 World Rugby women's player of the year.

Her June series form was strong, scoring four tries, including two fine solo efforts, and landing her goals. But it still niggles her that the Black Ferns lost to England in Rotorua.

"I hate to lose in the black jersey. Our focus is on the World Cup, but we know what we need to do. If we do happen to play England again, we're ready. Bring it on," said Cocksedge.

This is her third World Cup, and much has changed since she debuted as a raw 19-year-old in 2007.

"It's evolved a lot. We're a lot more professional, but non-professional, in terms of our management, with a video analyst and doctor now. Hopefully we can take all that on to the park."

Unlike perhaps in 2014, the Black Ferns will have eyes only for their next opponent, which is firstly Wales. Hong Kong and then the pivotal game of the pool, Canada, can wait. They got burned in 2014 against Ireland when their focus slipped.

"That's kinda parked a bit, but it was a wake-up call. We can't be complacent. Every game will be like a final. We got a bit complacent in that Ireland game and looked too far ahead."

Cocksedge says she thrives on being a goalkicker, and may come under pressure at times during the World Cup. Kelly Brazier is the back-up, but the halfback welcomes the responsibility.

"I used to just do it in a game with not a lot of training, but you just have to keep at it. You have to think about the weather and pressure situations. I've been going over in my head that I might have to kick a winning goal."

Cocksedge, whose day job is helping the development of women's rugby in Canterbury, will be back with her province for the Farah Palmer Cup a few weeks after the World Cup.

She is their all-time leading scorer, with 611 points from 61 games, and crossed for eight tries in seven games last season. She is also the top scorer in New Zealand first-class women's rugby history.

•The Black Ferns open their World Cup campaign against Wales in Dublin at 1.45am next Thursday (August 10, NZ time).