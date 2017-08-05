New Zealand Rugby has become the first national sports body to receive official Rainbow Tick certification for its work towards diversity and inclusion.

The achievement comes two years after a ground-breaking "Out In The Fields" study into homophobia in sport, which highlighted a need for improved attitudes towards LGBT (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender) participants in New Zealand.

In May 2016, six major sports - rugby, league, football, hockey, netball and cricket - pledged to pursue a "sport for everyone" philosophy that made their codes more welcoming to a broader representation of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and ability.

NZ Rugby led the charge on that announcement and has now followed up with this Rainbow Tick accreditation, after six months of evaluation that showed it had strategies and policies that specifically mentioned inclusion, reported regularly on inclusion at all levels and offered training to staff.

Advertisement

"Rugby has a lofty vision to inspire and unify all New Zealand, but we knew we couldn't achieve that if people felt excluded from rugby," said NZR general manager of rugby Neil Sorenson. "A priority for us was to make sure our organisation was welcoming to everyone and the Rainbow Tick is one great step forward.

"Over the past two years, NZ Rugby has established an inclusion and diversity leadership team to drive change and promote diversity within the organisation and further afield. We have made a start, but acknowledge that we have a long road ahead to be considered truly 'inclusive'.

"We're hopeful that NZR's focus on inclusion and diversity will go some way towards encouraging others associated with rugby to take steps to eliminate homophobia from our game, and ensure we're inspiring and unifying all New Zealanders, irrespective of their gender, ethnicity, ability or sexual orientation."

NZ Rugby has already taken steps towards breaking its "male, pale and stale" stereotype over the past 12 months, with the addition of former Black Ferns captain Farah Palmer to the NZR board and the appointment of Jane Duncan in Buller as the first female chair of a provincial union.

The Rainbow Tick organisation was formed three years ago to lobby for LGBT rights in the workplace and has already recognised 23 corporates for their inclusive policies.

"Rugby occupies a special place in the New Zealand psyche and society," says Rainbow Tick programme director Michael Stevens. "The fact that New Zealand Rugby has embarked on this work with such goodwill and sincerity sends a powerful message to the entire country, as well as those whom they employ.

"We saw evidence of genuine commitment to this work from leadership of the organisation, and real goodwill and commitment to inclusion of Rainbow staff by staff from a range of levels within NZR."