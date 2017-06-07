Charlie Ngatai is set to make his second Super Rugby comeback of the season.

The Chiefs midfielder will return to his side's starting lineup for Friday night's clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington, having made a full recovery after a bout of headaches.

Ngatai missed an entire year of rugby after suffering persistent symptoms from a concussion suffered last year, before returning in some style to help the Chiefs beat the Reds a month ago.

But the one-test All Blacks was then laid low by headaches, causing him to miss his team's last three matches.

The 26-year-old will start at second five for Friday's potentially pivotal match, with the Chiefs and Hurricanes both fighting for second spot in the New Zealand conference.

Ngatai's inclusion is one of three changes made to the team who dispatched the Waratahs last weekend, with the other backline switch seeing Solomon Alaimalo starting at right wing in place of the injured Toni Pulu.

The sole change to the forward pack sees Michael Allardice promoted to start in the second row, covering the concussion-related absence of Brodie Retallick.

Chiefs team to play Hurricanes on Friday night:

Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Charlie Ngatai, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden (c), Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Sam Cane (c), Mitchell Brown, Michael Allardice, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Kane Hames.

Reserves: Liam Polwart, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Tom Sanders, Lachlan Boshier, Finlay Christie, Alex Nankivell, Shaun Stevenson.