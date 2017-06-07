Holding a rugby game during peak hour traffic in the middle of the working week poses a significant challenge to Auckland's transport network, and commuters are being warned to expect delays ahead of tonight's game between the Blues and the British and Irish Lions.

The teams will play at Eden Park tonight in the first of three games at the stadium, with two test matches scheduled for later in the tour.

NZTA said motorway traffic is peaking earlier than usual ahead of tonight's game.

In a Facebook post NZTA said most routes are "heavy" but moving as at 5pm this evening.

An NZTA traffic update said roads near Eden Park, including Sandringham Rd between New North Rd and Paice Ave, will be closed from 5pm due to the rugby.

Western trains are expected to be busier than normal today with people travelling to Eden Park, and people are being asked to travel home during off-peak times if possible.

A crowd of more than 40,000 is expected for tonight's game.

NZ Rugby also advised fans to use public transport and get in early to avoid being held up. Those going to the game are able to use their match ticket for free travel on buses and trains to Eden Park.

NZR Lions series general manager Nigel Cass said about 4000 tickets were still available for purchase.

"Given it's a weeknight in Auckland, it would be great if people left plenty of time to get to the game," he said. "Due to the scale of the series and the number of fans coming through the gates, checks may take longer than for Super Rugby matches."

Ticketmaster is encouraging fans who need to collect tickets to pick them up from agencies or print them at home to avoid queues at the ground.

A minute's silence will be held at the match to remember the victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks.

"We were all shocked by the events in London at the weekend and, together with the British and Irish Lions and the Blues, we agreed it was very important to pay tribute to those affected by the recent events in the UK," Cass said.