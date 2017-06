Commentators Nigel Yalden, Brian Ashby and Daniel McHardy discuss the Lions first game against the Provincial Barbarians and how underwhelming they were.

They preview the Blues v Lions and speak about what the Lions have to do to be successful.

They look in-depth at the Crusaders v Highlanders clash from the weekend and Mitch Hunt's heroic drop goal.

The boys finish by looking into the crystal ball and predicting the All Blacks squad to be named tomorrow.