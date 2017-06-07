Speculation is mounting that Prince Harry is about to gatecrash the British and Irish Lions rugby tour of New Zealand.

The 32-year-old royal touched down in Sydney last night for a series of official engagements to mark the start of a 500-day countdown for the 2018 Invictus Games, which he founded.

And rumours are swirling he'll make a whirlwind dash across the Tasman to watch a British and Irish Lions match.

Prince Harry is one of England rugby's biggest and highest profile supporters.

Along with his older brother William, he's often seen cheering on the team at the home of English rugby, Twickenham Stadium.

A spokeswoman at Kensington Palace last month "could not confirm or deny whether Prince Harry or older brother Prince William would make it to New Zealand for the Lions tour", simply saying there were no plans confirmed as of yet.

Avid sports fan Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews are currently in Australia on honeymoon.

There's also speculation that the glamour couple could jet from Sydney to New Zealand for a royal rugby-pack on our shores.

The Lions play Super Rugby side the Blues at Eden Park tonight.

The first test against the All Blacks is at Eden Park on June 24.