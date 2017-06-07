Rugby Editor Nigel Yalden likes a challenge (as long as there's good coffee and chocolate biscuits involved) so in addition to assessing the five New Zealand franchises competing in week 15 of Super Rugby, we also asked him to factor in the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians effort against the British and Irish Lions when he contemplated the make-up of his NZ Form Team of the Week:

1. Joe Moody (Crusaders) was the best of a group of solid yet unspectacular efforts from kiwi loosehead props. A special mention goes to Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders) for inspiring one of the greatest drop kicks in Super Rugby history with the heartfelt message "DO SOMETHING WITH IT!" - Motivational Speaker of the Week

2. A captains knock from Sam Anderson-Heather (NZ Provincial Barbarians) though I still have no idea how he made it to the second half, given he appeared to have seriously injured a limb every seven minutes during the first forty; Codie Taylor (Crusaders) best of the Super Rugby rakes.

3. Opposite a couple of test match players, Siate Tokolahi (Highlanders) stayed in the fight nicely at scrum time and got through a good amount work around the track. Tip of the cap to Ollie Jager (NZ Provincial Barbarians) for his strong and industrious outing in Whangarei.

4. Tom Franklin (Highlanders) has a test match level motor in him and my word he uses it to gets through some work in 80 minutes (83 as it was on Saturday) - 10 carries, 16 tackles, 3 line out takes and numerous more cleanouts at the breakdown during his effort at AMI Stadium at the weekend.

5. Sam Whitelock (Crusaders) ... and we all know why because he's been doing it all season

6. I suspect its flown under most people's radar, but Jimmy Tupou (Blues) was really, really good in Apia and against an outstanding Queenland Reds loose forward trio of Tui, Smith and Higginbotham to boot. He carried, tackled, supported, lifted and cleaned out to a high level in his return to the starting line-up.

7. Matt Todd (Crusaders) is the All Blacks starting openside for the first test against the British and Irish Lions. He is head and shoulders above the next best number seven in New Zealand right now - Forward of the Week

8. Mitchell Dunshea (NZ Provincial Barbarians) was simply relentless; He accounted for 29 tackles and 17 carries for 55 metres as he threw his massive frame into everything and everyone on Saturday night, in addition to being one of the main lineout targets for the Baabaas too. Two really great number eight performances in Christchurch as well. Luke Whitelock (Highlanders) tackled anyone coming towards him carrying a rugby ball and had plenty of carries himself while Jordan Tuafua's (Crusaders) physicality was more overt and just as effective.

9. TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) was at his feisty, combative, influential self in seeing his side through to the victory against the irritating Force in Perth. By the way, how sweet was the passing of Jack Stratton (NZ Provincial Barbarians)? Don't answer - that's rhetorical.

10. How can you go past Mitchell Hunt (Crusaders)? Even though he only played 23 minutes, he entered a red hot contest with his team down three points; got up to the speed of the game quickly, kicked a penalty to tie it all up and then, after missing a potential match winning penalty, he has confidence to perfectly execute one of the all-time great match winning drop goals. It again highlights the wonderful environment that Coach Scott Robertson is building in his first year with the franchise.

11. While we won't get to see James Lowe (Chiefs) wear an All Black jersey, despite being one of the most consistently high performing wings in Super Rugby over the last three seasons, he should start for the Maori All Blacks vs the British and Irish Lions in ten days' time. His three try effort against the Waratahs highlighted his proven ability as a finisher amongst another excellent all round performance.

12. Rock solid Ryan Crotty (Crusaders) delivered 62 high quality, intelligent minutes of rugby before being forced from the field with a rib cartilage injury, which is a big blow for the All Blacks as I have no doubt he was the starting second five for the opening test.

13. We've seen already this season that Jack Goodhue (Crusaders) is some talent and on Saturday he showed us big game temperament and poise. Goodhue produced an excellent outing against a world class centre in Malakai Fekitoa (Highlanders) who was also pretty darn good. Rene Ranger (Blues) showed in Apia that he's still got some kilometres left in the legs too.

14. Waisake Naholo (Highlanders) looks better when he plays week in, week out rugby. His impact on the game was obvious (two tries in five minutes) but the other core areas of his game were pretty good too.

15. Luteru Laulala (NZ Provincial Barbarians) was an absolute standout in a quite superb team performance. He was easily the best fullback display of the weekend and was very good when he moved into first five too. A runaway winner of the Russell Westbrook Stat Line of the Week award with 26 carries for 186 metres gained, 9 defenders beaten, 6 off loads and 4 line breaks, Laulala is also my Back of the Week

Selection criteria: Must play for a NZ franchise but does not have to be eligible for All Blacks

** Statistics via the NZ Herald Stat Centre **

NIGEL YALDEN IS THE RUGBY EDITOR FOR RADIO SPORT & NEWSTALK ZB