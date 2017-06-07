Lions and All Blacks fans braved the pouring rain in downtown Auckland for a chance to meet their rugby heroes.

Part of the British & Lions' squad was available at the Viaduct Harbour to take photos with fans and assist in a goalkicking competition.

Fans had the opportunity to kick their way to win tickets to the third All Blacks and Lions Test in Auckland on July 8.

Thirty contestants did their all to kick their way to victory from a range of 20m, 30m and 40m out from the make-shift goal posts.

Hundreds lined up in the rain with Kiwi-born Ben Te'o headlining the event.

Welshman Julian Evans told the Herald it was incredible to get face-to-face with some of the worlds' best rugby players.

"It was sensational. Despite the rain it has been a good turn out. To get up close and personal makes the tour feel real."

Fans were left disappointed at the Lions' performance on Saturday night with one Scot labelling the performance as "f**king disgusting". "If we don't see a dramatic improvement we're going to get our butts spanked the whole tour."

Coach Warren Gatland has made 15 changes to the squad which limped to a 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei, saying "we've got to match fire with fire".

"The Blues have only lost to one non-New Zealand side - it shows how strong they are.

"It's just reinforced how tough this tour is going to be.

The Provincial Barbarians, they were pumped up, they were fired up in the changing rooms - it was a massive opportunity for them."

