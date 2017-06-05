1st XV wrap: Rotorua secure Chiefs Cup title

By Campbell Burnes

Rotorua BHS First XV are the Chiefs Cup champions for a third time after a dramatic 29-27 victory in the final over Hamilton BHS.

Played at FMG Stadium as the curtainraiser to the Chiefs v Waratahs, the clash was intense and entertaining, as befitting matches between these close rivals. But Hamilton BHS will be wondering how they lost after surrendering a 27-15 lead in the last six minutes.

Waikato's leading rugby school dominated much of the match with some relentless forward play and slick work from the likes of midfielder, captain and 2016 NZ Barbarians Schools rep Quinn Tupaea.

Hamilton opened the tryscoring when lock Charles Alaimalo drove over from a lineout maul. Not to be outdone, Rotorua scored in exactly the same manner via No 8 Manny Crawford.

Rotorua, however, missed 18 tackles in the first half, some of them allowing Hamilton No 8 Tevita Faukafa and Tupaea to score.

But once the ball got in the hands of Rotorua fullback Selestino Ravutaumada, things started to happen. His dancing feet led to two tries, though the second emanated from a Hayze Perham chip into the in-goal.

Hamilton had the ascendant scrum and first five Coby Miln kicking the goals, but his only miss of the day, in the 62nd minute, left the door slightly ajar for Rotorua. They banged it down. Replacement Stuart Leach drove over in the fourth minute of added time to tie the scores at 27-27. It was left to No 10 Quinn Collard to slot the wide-angled conversion.

Cue scenes of jubilation.

This was the second tight loss in a matter of days for Hamilton BHS, who were edged 18-17 in their traditional against Auckland Grammar.

Continued below.

Related Content Bay high school players part of rugby history Rugby: Lowe perfect pick for Baabaas' razzle and dazzle Rugby: Havelock North loosie Strong defies odds

Both sides will be back in action this weekend as the Super 8 kicks off. Defending champs and hot favourites Hastings BHS will host Palmerston North BHS first-up.

Wins for Rosmini (32-13 over Takapuna Grammar), Rangitoto (by the same scoreline over Whangarei BHS) and Westlake BHS (36-14 over Massey) highlighted North Harbour 1A.

The Auckland 1A competition resumes on Saturday, with St Peter's v Auckland Grammar, the Battle for Mountain Road, the televised fixture.

The Counties Manukau/Waikato premier competition kicked off with good wins for Manurewa and Pukekohe, while Te Awamutu and St John's had a 26-all stalemate.

Wesley, led by dominant lock Vaai Tupou, handed St Paul's Collegiate their first defeat in 28 Central North Island completion matches, after an 11-all midweek draw with Wanganui Collegiate. In doing so, Wesley also annexed the Rick Francis Memorial Shield for the first time.

The centrepiece of an otherwise one-sided UC Championship round was the dramatic 16-15 victory for Christ's over Christchurch BHS last Thursday. This was the first win in this fixture for Christ's since 2000, and just two years since Christchurch BHS inflicted an 80-0 hiding at their Straven Road home.

Some slick passing saw the home side shoot out to a 10-0 advantage via tries to centre Tahei Kasuka and lock Campbell Reid. The signs were ominous for Christ's. But they showed their resilience, hitting back with a try to wing Benjamin Dickie from a double miss backline move. Christchurch wing Latham Kelly-Foleni showed his fine footwork to dart over out wide and the halftime lead was 15-11. The second half was pure drama.

There was a concussion, a firework let off from the crowd, a yellow card against the home side, and some enterprising Christ's attack. Centre and captain Isaiah Punivai slipped a sweet short ball to fullback Levi Emery to nudge Christ's into the one-point lead with six to play.

The play went to and fro until Christ's made a meal of the clearance, unaware that time was up. But it mattered not. A cast of hundreds flooded the field to mob the victors from Christ's.

North Harbour 1A

Rosmini 32 Takapuna Grammar 13

Rangitoto 32 Whangarei BHS 13

Westlake BHS 36 Massey HS 14

Points: Westlake BHS 29, Rosmini 25, Rangitoto 24, Takapuna Grammar 18, Massey 6, Orewa, Birkenhead 4, Whangarei BHS 1

Counties Manukau/Waikato

Manurewa 43 Rosehill 0

Cambridge HS 29 James Cook 14

Pukekohe 39 Alfriston 26

Te Awamutu HS 26 St John's (Hamilton) 26

Chiefs Cup

(Final)

Rotorua BHS 29 (Selestino Ravutaumada 2, Manny Crawford, Stuart Leach tries; Quinn Collard 3 con, pen) Hamilton BHS 27 (Charles Alaimalo, Tevita Faukafa, Quinn Tupaea tries; Coby Miln 3 con, 2 pen) HT: 21-15 Hamilton BHS

Bay of Plenty

(Division one)

Te Wharekura O Mauao 20 Bethlehem 13

Rotorua BHS Second XV 29 Trident HS 15

Aquinas 27 Opotiki 19

Central North Island

Wesley 29 St Paul's Collegiate 13

Wanganui Collegiate 11 St Paul's Collegiate 11

Feilding HS 73 St John's (Hastings) 7

St Peter's (Cambridge) 39 Lindisfarne 12

Wellington

Kapiti 22 Tawa 16

Scots 88 Hutt Valley HS 3

St Pat's (Town) 39 Porirua 22

(Midweek)

Wellington 43 St Pat's (Town) 17

UC Championship

Nelson 36 Marlborough BC 15

St Thomas 60 Lincoln 8

St Andrew's 50 St Bede's 17

Rangiora HS 30 Burnside HS 17

Timaru BHS 72 Mid Canterbury Combined 6

Waimea Combined 39 Shirley BHS 24

(Midweek)

Christ's 16 (Benjamin Dickie, Levi Emery tries; Dickie 2 pen) Christchurch BHS 15 (Tahei Kasuka, Campbell Reid, Latham Kelly-Foleni tries) HT: 15-11 Christchurch BHS

Otago

South Otago HS 32 Waitaki BHS 24

Otago BHS Second XV 34 Mt Aspiring 26

King's HS 117 Kavanagh 0

Dunstan HS 14 Taieri 8

John McGlashan 68 St Kevin's 8

Traditionals

Auckland Grammar 18 Hamilton BHS 17

- NZ Herald