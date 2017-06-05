12:24pm Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Another injury worry for All Blacks ahead of Lions series

Chiefs' lock Brodie Retallick. Photosport
Chiefs' lock Brodie Retallick. Photosport

Lock Brodie Retallick has emerged as the latest injury worry for the All Blacks ahead of the test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Radio Sport rugby editor Nigel Yalden understands Retallick has had headaches since the Waratahs game at the weekend and won't be considered for selection this week against the Hurricanes.

It adds to a niggly injury toll for All Blacks selectors, with Kieran Read, Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty, Jerome Kaino and Liam Squire all out currently with injury or recuperating from surgery,

- Radio Sport

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 06 Jun 2017 12:24:24 Processing Time: 14ms