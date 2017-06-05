Another injury worry for All Blacks ahead of Lions series

Lock Brodie Retallick has emerged as the latest injury worry for the All Blacks ahead of the test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Radio Sport rugby editor Nigel Yalden understands Retallick has had headaches since the Waratahs game at the weekend and won't be considered for selection this week against the Hurricanes.

It adds to a niggly injury toll for All Blacks selectors, with Kieran Read, Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty, Jerome Kaino and Liam Squire all out currently with injury or recuperating from surgery,

- Radio Sport